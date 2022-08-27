Indian style Vegetarian Burmese Khow Suey

The one-dish meal Khow suey originated in Burma and came to East India with Indians who migrated from Burma during World War II.

Although this dish involves lots of effort, right from preparing the noodles and the curry to the garnishes, it is completely worth it!

Steps on how to make Indian style vegetarian Burmese Khowsuey for four servings:

How to make Spaghetti?

First, add spaghetti in water, 1tsp salt, and 1tsp oil and boil for 15 mins on medium flame and keep it ready meanwhile we make the curry.

Ingredients for making the curry:

One big coconut (coconut milk) Six green chilies One big ball of garlic Two inches cut ginger Beans (200gms) Carrot (200gms)

Method for making the curry:

. Heat 2tbsp oil in a non-stick pan, add 2tsp cumin seeds, then add 1/4tsp asafoetida, ¼ tsp turmeric.

. Add chopped onions and roast it till it turns light brown in colour

. Meanwhile, you can prepare the coconut milk by following this method: first, cut the coconut into small pieces and then grind it twice adding two glasses of water to the mixer jar and then, straining it.

. Add 1tsp of green chilli paste and 2tsp of ginger garlic paste into the mixture.

. Then add the coconut milk and the steamed vegetables (carrot & beans), and add salt as per taste.

. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for six minutes.

For the Garnishing:

. Divide the coconut gravy into 4 equal portions (4 serves).

. Take a bowl put some spaghetti then top it with a portion of coconut gravy evenly over it.

. Garnish it with little fried onions, spring onions, roasted peanuts, and roasted garlic.

. Finally sprinkle coriander, a little salt, one spoon of lemon juice, chilli flakes making it spicier, and some crispy fried spaghetti.

. Repeat the same procedure of serving Burmese khowsuey for the making of 3 more.

The one-dish meal is sure to strike every single of your taste buds with its vibrant flavour.

