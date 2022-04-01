Ugadi 2022: This festival season, grab the chance and explore these five spaces for an authentic Telugu meal

It is Ugadi time again! Usher in the New Year with an authentic feast from these restaurants. Below are the places that are known for curating a heavenly spread of local favourites. From ragi sankati to chepala pulusu, here’s where you can welcome the New Year with your family.

Palle Vindu

How does the idea of feasting in a restaurant that has a rustic and rural vibe sound to you? If yes, then, head out to Palle Vindu, which brought back muggu-painted walls (rangoli), copper and wooden cutlery back to the city. One can expect an exciting range of festival food like Tapala Chekkalu, Daddojanam, and Neyyi Posina Poornam. But, if you were to ask us, we would recommend you go all out and try their Vindu Bhojanam — a thali that comes with a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Rs. 800 for two.

Palle Vindu

Simply South

Chef Chalapathi Rao needs no introduction in the city and neither does his restaurant, Simply South. A place that will immediately transport you to a Bapu and Ramana movie, it is that one restaurant that has become synonymous with homemade Andhra food. You can relish dishes like Bendakaya Vepudu, Gummadikaya Bellam Pulusu, and Ragi Sankati. Also, while you are at it, try the chef’s signature thalis. These are the must-tries, the chef tells us.

Rs 900 for two.

Simply South

Anna Native

Just a few months old, Anna Native has already become a favourite destination for Sainikpuri patrons. Their menu offers a range of dishes from Andhra and Telangana states like Gongura Kodi Kebab, Mokka Jonna Seekh Kebab, and Sabudana Vada. All their small plates come with traditional tomato chutney or karvepaku pachhadi. You can also expect local favourites from the Godavari region like Andhra Chepala Pulusu, Konaseema Kodi Pulao, Royyala Vepudu Pulao, and Rajahmundry Chicken Fry Pulao.

Rs 1,000 for two.

Anna Native

AnTeRa

Named after the cuisine it serves, AnTeRa has brought Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema food under a single roof. It also serves an array of Hyderabadi favourites like Dalcha Chicken with Bagara Rice. But it is the outlet’s pulao and fusion menu that one simply cannot miss. Their vegetarian options like Avakaya Pappu Annam with Pachi Pulusu, Vankay Pulao, and Ulavacharu Veg Pulao truly stand out. And, to beat the heat, take your pick from their mocktail menu — all drinks named after famous Telugu one-liners — Vere Level: Next Level, and Chinna Sundari.

Rs 1,200 for two.

AnTeRa

Vivaha Bhojanambu

This restaurant is named after the iconic Telugu song, Vivaha Bhojanambu from the Maya Bazaar. At the entrance, you are greeted with stunning 3D artwork of the legendary SV Ranga Rao, enjoying a scrumptious meal — recreated from the same song. Coming to their menu, which is over eight pages long, it offers 18 varieties of Andhra biryanis and pulaos. But it is the Rajugari Bhojanam Thali with dishes like ragi mudda, Kodi pulusu, and Pappu pulusu that is the star of their menu.

Rs 1,800 for two.

Vivaha Bhojanambu

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com

