Top eateries in Hyderabad and Old City are bustling with foodies making a quick stop for haleem

Some of the makers of the season’s much-awaited delicacy — haleem — have begun serving it even before the month of Ramzan could begin. Thanks to the popularity that the dish amasses, some of the top restaurants in the city, including Paradise Food Court, Cafe 555 at Masab Tank and many other local outlets in Old City, are bustling with foodies making a quick stop for the delicacy.

Paradise, this year, has launched its haleem three weeks prior to the holy month to treat Hyderabadis — they are offering over 50 days of the indulgence. “We have started Jashn-e-Haleem, a haleem festival which began on March 15 and will end on May 5, across 24 outlets in Hyderabad,” says Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise Food Court.



The food court has also started a campaign #DooriyanMitayeHaleem for all Hyderabadis to celebrate the togetherness of the city this season. This year, Paradise is also experimenting with the unique spice mix and 30 best quality ingredients, based on the demand and feedback. “This time, we did something called ‘customer tasting research’ which was praised by many. This year’s haleem is definitely going to taste different, you will have to try it to know what’s new,” the CEO adds.



Cafe 555 is, hands down, one of the most popular places to binge on haleem. “We started it early on this time because there were many requests, several of our customers demanded it. Haleem lovers have to go to Barkas, where it’s available throughout the year. But not everyone is a fan of the style in which the delicacy is made and served there. Ramzan, somehow, adds a special flavour to haleem.



Besides, it’s all about the purity of ingredients. We may be pricey, but we use goat meat, the best quality cracked wheat and other cereals. Our bowls are float with pure ghee and our haleem is garnished with fried onions — the same is not available throughout the year,” says Mohammed Zubeen, one of the managers at Cafe 555.



Pista House, which has 30 outlets in the city, is starting later than its competitors (on the first day of Ramzan — April 2). However, it promises to maintain authenticity. “The proportions of the ingredients and the taste of the dish will remain the same. The taste and authenticity are what we’re known for,” says Abdul Mohsin from the Pista House management.



Other popular haleem makers like Sarvi, Bawarchi and Shah Ghouse Cafe are all caught up in prepping their cooking chambers. “We will kick-start it soon. We hope to open by Sunday, but definitely before the end of March,” says Khaleel Ahmed from Sarvi Cafe on Banjara Hills Road Number 1.