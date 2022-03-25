Hyderabad's Hyatt Place is hosting a special fiesta to celebrate authentic Hyderabadi fare    

When one thinks of Nizami or Hyderabadi food, most folks cannot go beyond biryanis and sheer khurma. And to point out that our food is more than this, Hyatt Place is hosting Masnad-Pe-Dawat, a feast of authentic Nizami food curated by Dilnaz Baig. A connoisseur of Hyderabadi fare, she tells us that the menu for this event has dishes that she grew up eating as a child. “Most people today do not understand the richness of our cuisines. Masnad-Pe-Dawat’s concept is simple. It offers regular and household dishes from the ancient kitchens of Hyderabad,” Dilnaz shared.

After our brief interaction with Dilnaz, the head chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan gave us a tour of the buffet section. We started our meal with starters like Mutton Samosa, Dahi Ke Kebab, and Hariyali Murgh Tikka. The samosas were flaky, crispy and the meat was well-seasoned. The tikkas too were grilled to perfection. But, it was the vegetarian kebabs made with set curd that stood out for us. Crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside, this appetiser is a must-try.

We were also delighted to find Haleem before the season of Ramzan set in the city. Vegetarians can opt for their Vegetable Chakoli if they wish to indulge in the vegetarian variant of the popular dish.

For the main course, we settled for the signature Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani. The biryani cooked with aromatic spices was flavourful. The mutton pieces were juicy, and succulent, so ofcourse we helped ourselves to seconds. We paired this with Mirchi ka salan. Dilnaz informed us that this salan is different from what we get at regular biryani joints. And, truly the side dish had different flavours and added a sour touch to the biryani. We also tried the Ande Tamatar Ka Kut, Jhinge Ka Salan and Dum Ki Murgi. The curries came with a tangy base and were slightly on the spicier side.

And for a sweet ending look out for desserts like Phirni (made with wheat germ), Jalebi with Rabadi, Chocolate Pastry, and Strawberry Verrine (strawberries and fresh cream).

On till March 31.

Rs 1,100 upwards for lunch and Rs 1,599 upwards for dinner.

At Banjara Hills.

