La Vie En Rose Cafe opens its doors in Hyderabad with chic interiors and delicious appetisers  

Named after the iconic French song by Édith Piaf, La Vie En Rose, the café is stunning with its all-pink interior. The walls, decorated with pink roses, also have French sayings hanging, like C’est La Vie. Our first impression? A perfect café for dates and private dining with several Instagrammable spots. Started by three friends Likhitha Samineni, Jyothirmayee Avirneni, and Sharat Kumar Burigari, the outlet offers a range of small bites and Continental delights. Likhitha gave us a tour of the place and also recommended some of their bestsellers to try. Here’s what to expect…

First to arrive was the Fish and Chips. Deep-fried, and crispy, the fish fillet was served with French fries, coleslaw, and a mayonnaise dip. What we liked about this starter was that it was topped with paprika, which added a hint of flavour to each bite. We also tried their Schezwan Chicken Wings. The wings were juicy, tender and the meat was deliciously falling off the bone. But, what the dish lacked was the heat from Schezwan peppers.

Fish and Chips

While we waited for our main course, our drinks began to arrive. We tried the Blue Matcha Latte from their wellness lattes. We would have preferred another flavouring ingredient to this, as blue matcha, by itself, has a mild flavour. But, the coffee was frothy, creamy, and makes for a great option for those who are health conscious. We also tried the Strawberry Thickshake, which was prepared with fresh strawberries, scoops of ice cream, and was topped with cotton candy. Filled with fresh fruit, this was an absolute delight and provided comfort on a scorching afternoon.

Strawberry Thickshake

For the main course, we first sampled the Margherita Pizza. The thin-crust pizza was topped with Napolean sauce, Mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and basil leaves. A classic can never go wrong, right? The Pink Sauce Pasta arrived and we couldn’t get enough of the rich sauce. Loaded with vegetables like olives, bell peppers, and broccoli, this was hands down the best dish from their menu.

Pink Sauce Pasta

Finally, for the dessert, we opted for the Sundae In Clouds. Three scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream came plated on a bed of cotton candy. The dessert is indulgent but keep in mind, one simply cannot finish this bowl of goodness alone.

Sundae In Clouds

Rs 700 for two. At Sainikpuri.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com