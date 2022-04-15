Ramzan 2022: Here’s where to get the best haleem, talawa gosht, and murgh malai kebabs for iftar and sehri in Hyderabad

The holy month of Ramzan is in full swing and restaurants across the city is dishing out the best festive treats. While haleem is the highlight of these menus, there are also a number of equally delicious options. Here are our top picks…

Mercure Hyderabad KCP

This year, Mercure is hosting a special Ramzan menu, which is a mix of Hyderabad and Andhra food, with options like haleem, chicken dum biryani, rara murgh, and royyala vepudu. Expect starters like chicken tikka lahoori and sarson ka machi kebab. Rs 650 upwards.

Grill 9

Known for its haleem, Grill 9, offers a new take on the traditional haleem every year. This year, they have a Bahubali haleem which comes with additions such as pathar ka gosht, nalli, boiled eggs, fried onions, and fresh cream. Besides the haleem, they also offer mutton mandi, chicken dajaj mandi, and kaddu ki kheer. Rs 999 upwards.

Quickish

Does do-it-yourself haleem sound like a good plan to you? If yes, then order Quickish’s chicken haleem. It is a mix of chicken, ghee, broken wheat, dalia, urad dal, green chillies, and more. This ready-to-cook dish can be prepared in just 30 minutes. Rs 277 upwards.

Hyderabad House

Established in 1975, Hyderabad House has become the one-stop-shop for Deccani delights. Every year, they host a special Ramzan menu and this year too they are offering a variety of dishes including boneless haleem. Other specialties include mutton shikampoor, maragh soup, paya, and murgh malai kebabs. Also, the dessert menu includes qubani ka meetha, double ka meetha, and sheer korma. Rs 500 upwards.

Dine Hill

Dine Hill has curated a range of dishes for their sehri menu. The restaurant offers delicacies like parda biryani, talawa gosht, gurda fry, and bheja fry. Pick from desserts like apricot delight and double ka meetha. They also have combo sehri and iftar meals that come with portions of haleem, tomato chutney, kheema, khatta dal, khichdi, and phulka. Rs 180 upwards.

