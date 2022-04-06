Hyderabad's Institute of Hotel Management aims to break records by cooking 75 biryanis

Hyderabadis have a robust appetite for all kinds of biryanis and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) just proved just how popular the dish is - with an attempt to secure biryani a place in the Limca Book of World Records.



IHM-Hyderabad, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, prepared 75 types of biryanis from across the country on Wednesday. An array of mouth-watering biryanis - made with fish, seafood, chicken, mutton and vegetables, accompanied by aromatic spices - were prepared by the staff and students and put on display.



IHM chose the number '75' to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Some of the biryanis served were Ankapur Chicken Biryani, Potlum Biryani, Jaipuri Chicken Biryani, Bharwan Gosht-ki-Biryani, Khargosh-ki-Biryani, Saoji Chicken Biryani, Bhatkal Biryani, Vaankozhi Biryani, Malai Tikka Biryani, Kolkata Biryani and Nizam Subz Biryani.



As part of the event which ends on April 7, the students will also present a flower arrangement, comprising 50,000 fresh flowers, placed on a 30-feet-tall bamboo structure. They plan to pitch this as the largest flower arrangement to bag a spot in the records book. The institute is open for visitors till April 7 to enjoy the potentially record-breaking biryani fare and floral installation.