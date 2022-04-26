Ramzan 2022: Here are the top eight places in Hyderabad to try haleem

It’s the last week of Ramzan and eateries selling the festive favourite, haleem, are bustling with activity more than ever. Upping their game, here are some restaurants and eateries that are introducing surprise elements to the dish, without diluting its authenticity.



Cafe 555

This cafe at Masab Tank has become the talk of the town for their surprise elements in haleem, which include a special haleem topped with Chicken 65 and boiled egg (`500) and Nalli Gosht Haleem topped with nallis (Rs 600)



Grill 9

Located in Secunderabad, this restaurant has trending among foodies as the go-to spot for haleem since last year. Reason: it has been dishing out mutton haleem, which they have named ‘Bahubali Haleem’. This bowl of goodness is topped with two nallis, pathar ka gosht, chicken tikka, boiled eggs and cream. It costs Rs 999 and serves three-four people.



Hilton Restaurant

Located opposite Shadan College in Khairtabad, this restaurant, which is known for its Chicken 65 biryani, is offering customers the best of both worlds. This year, it has introduced a special mutton haleem, similar to that of Cafe 555, which is topped with Chicken 65 and a boiled egg.



Sarvi Restaurant

This 33-year-old restaurant, with many outlets across the city, is known for its classic haleem (Rs 230) during Ramzan. They also have a special haleem (Rs 280) which comes with a boiled egg, cream and fried cashew topping.

Cafe Bahar

This 49-year-old restaurant at Basheerbagh is a modest Irani cafe. Cafe Bahar’s identity has evolved from a small cafe serving tea and snacks to a full-service restaurant. Everyone raves about their special mutton haleem, which is the classic Irani haleem (Rs 230)



Nizam’s Pride

Check out the Double Decker Haleem here. This one has been trending for its smart packaging -- the bottom portion has chilled Coke and upper compartment has pipping hot haleem. How convenient!



Shadab

While this restaurant at Madina Circle is famous for its classic haleem (Rs 230), this year it has introduced a special haleem which comes with zaban (Rs 530)



Pista House

This restaurant chain is committed to keeping the traditional Iranian haleem authentic. The proportion of ingredients and taste have remained unchanged for decades