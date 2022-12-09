Head to Hyderabad's new hangout place the Flying Sparrow cafe for an array of quick bites 

Hyderabad has a new restaurant or cafe opening almost every fortnight. This time we trouped to the newly opened Flying Sparrow café for some delicious snacks, desserts and coffees. While nestled amid the hustle and bustle of Madhapur, to our surprise, this stopover tranquillised us the moment we entered its visually pacifying and spacious 60-seater space after braving the heavy traffic. We were amazed to discover that the right corner of the cafe is dedicated to ‘work from anywhere’ set-up. It was enclosed by sound-proof glass for maximum productivity and lowest disturbance while hanging out besides working. We sat in the other half of the cafe, feeling the calm while gazing at their menu that offers Indian, Italian, Chinese and Continental cuisines besides a fine rendition of mojitos, exotic teas, frappes, and more.

The interiors

A fulfilling start

We ordered some crispy starters like Corn Cheese Bomba. Imagine it to be an amuse-bouche ball loaded with a mixture of corn and cheese, coated with cheese and then deep-fried. We gorged on these munchies filled with the flavours of creamy cheese and fried corn. Without tasting other items, we knew this appetizer might be a winner for the highlight dish. After teasing our taste buds with a sweet-creamy item, we went for something saucy.

Corn Cheese Bomba

We dug into a plate of Latin Wings. The oven-roasted chicken wings were fried and tossed in House sauce — commonly used as a filling inside burgers, sandwiches, gyros or used in marinating grilled meats — to elevate the taste by making items more creamy and soft. Thanks to the sauce, the smoked chicken wings became more luscious. Moreover, the blend of ginger garlic-onion and mustard in the sauce enhanced the taste to several notches up. We appreciate how the sauce was just layered appropriately and didn’t overpower in taste, letting us have the distinct flavour of the chicken wings.

Latin Wings

Bowl of happiness

While we were devouring starters, on cue came the main course — Butter Garlic Prawns paired with Spicy Fried Rice Bowl and Lemon Butter Sauce as a complementary dip. We had the butter-tossed, cream-laden and mildly herbed prawns. Biting into this orange-tinted seafood, we relished oodles of butter and cream in our mouth. The rice added the perfect amount of starch to our plate and was garnished with finely chopped green chillies and coriander. We golloped the dish in a jiffy adding a spoonful of Lemon Butter Sauce, to make it taste more blissful.

Sweet notes

As we finished our meal, we thought to have a look at their patisserie and baked treats. We went for a Blueberry Cupcake and Vanilla Cupcake. It amazed us with a dollop of white cream centred with vanilla and blueberry jam. We liked the sweet delights, but the cake could’ve been more fresh and moist, though full marks for the presentation.

Bakes, maincourse and drinks

We washed them down with some delectably slurpy options like Choco Frappe and Nutella Blend. While we liked the chocolate drink for its icy milkshake blend that played high on sugar rush and coffee, we loved the Nutella one more for its thick and mildly sweet flavours. Their drinks section also offers some aromatic hot teas like Lavender Green, Apple Cinnamon, Hibiscus and more and next time, we’re sure to come here for the other unexplored flavours.



Rs.1,600 for two. At Madhapur.

