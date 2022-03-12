From chia seeds to mint leaves, check out a range of herbs that can help you stay cool this summer

The days are getting hotter as the summer nears. This calls for having foods that cool our body and rejuvenate our mind. CE speaks to Ayurveda and Unani experts, who share facts about herbs that can help keep you cool this season.



Sabja and chia seeds

Most of us tend to consume more fat in winter, which get stored in the body for long, causing inflammation and rise in body temperature. “Sabja and chia seeds are good sources of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which have great anti-inflammatory properties,” says Ayurvedic doctor P Prasad, who is also the president of the AYUSH Doctors Association. Sabja and chia are tasteless and have gum-like consistency. These can be used in multiple ways and have great health benefits. “Soak these seeds in water, coconut water or coconut milk for four-24 hours and then have them,” he suggests. The seeds can also be used in salad dressings, smoothies as a thickening agent, ice-creams and even lemonade for that flavoury creaminess, he says.



Citrus

Lemon, orange and pomelo are great sources of vitamin C and ascorbic acid which help extract nutrients from our food. Lemon is also a good source of dietary fibre, citric acid and iron, Dr Prasad says. “We can use pomelos as core ingredients for salads. It tastes a bit sour, so we can add them to salads as syrup or eat raw flakes. They taste great as an iced juice too,” he adds.



Leaves

Mint, rosemary, basil, thyme and oregano have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. “These leafy herbs help with constipation. The detox drinks using various leaves have become popular after the pandemic. These detox drinks are fancy names but old concepts in Ayurveda. They make one feel energised and refreshed,” Dr Prasad says.



Khus, sandal and rose syrup

Sandal is not just applied externally, but is very flavourful when added to summer drinks. “Pure sandal powder may not get along very well with lemon, but the combination with rose syrup (sharbat) is great with a pinch of cinnamon. Unani herbs such as rose, khus and sandal have anti-inflammatory properties and are best to beat the summer heat,” Dr Ghose Mohammed, who teaches at the Nizamia Tibbi Unani Medical College, says.



