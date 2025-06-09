Reimagining Asian favourites with style and a whole lot of flavour

The Raw Salmon with basil oil and Japanese togarashi was a refreshing start to our food journey. The freshness of the fish shone through, while slivers of onion added sharpness and bite. Light and bright, it was a great way to ease into the meal.

Yeah Shell, a crab lollipop, was one of the more understated dishes. The crab meat was finely minced and delicately seasoned with lemongrass. Its creamy texture and citrusy lift made it quietly elegant, especially for those who enjoy seafood-forward flavours.

The Gochu Glaze Taco quickly became a favourite. Spicy, sticky, and tender, the chicken was coated in a sweet gochujang glaze that was bold without being overpowering. A creamy gochujang aioli added extra heat, while fresh lettuce at the base provided crunch and a welcome coolness.

Tokyo Meets Taco highlighted the crispy prawn tempura, paired with avocado and a cilantro crema; it gave the dish a smooth, velvety finish. It was simple but satisfying.