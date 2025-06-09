Reimagining Asian favourites with style and a whole lot of flavour

There is a certain thrill in walking into a place that didn’t take itself too seriously — but still delivers on the food. Dokii Dokii, Hyderabad’s newest Asian-inspired fun dining spot, is exactly that.
We started with Maple me crazy, that set the tone just right. Smoky and spicy from jalapeños, with a subtle sweetness from maple syrup, it was a well-balanced drink that kept us sipping.
The Raw Salmon with basil oil and Japanese togarashi was a refreshing start to our food journey. The freshness of the fish shone through, while slivers of onion added sharpness and bite. Light and bright, it was a great way to ease into the meal.
Yeah Shell, a crab lollipop, was one of the more understated dishes. The crab meat was finely minced and delicately seasoned with lemongrass. Its creamy texture and citrusy lift made it quietly elegant, especially for those who enjoy seafood-forward flavours.
The Gochu Glaze Taco quickly became a favourite. Spicy, sticky, and tender, the chicken was coated in a sweet gochujang glaze that was bold without being overpowering. A creamy gochujang aioli added extra heat, while fresh lettuce at the base provided crunch and a welcome coolness.
Tokyo Meets Taco highlighted the crispy prawn tempura, paired with avocado and a cilantro crema; it gave the dish a smooth, velvety finish. It was simple but satisfying.
The Enoki Explosion Sushi Roll lived up to its name — light, crunchy, and fun. It was a great choice as we dug into a dish that was flavourful but not too heavy.
Another surprise hit was the Jammin’ Peanut Noods. It started off sweet with a rich peanut sauce, but soon after, the sweet chili jam kicked in with a spicy finish that brought the dish to life.
With clever twists on Asian favourites, Dokii Dokii doesn’t shy away from mixing things up and brings a flair to food.
1,500 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
