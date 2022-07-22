Saiko Sushi House has a new menu with additions in their ramen and sushi offerings

Sushi lovers from the city will know that Saiko Sushi House offers a rather splendid spread of Japanese and Pan-Asian delicacies. Just a few months old in the city, the cloud kitchen has already introduced a few new additions to its menu. They sent us an array of sushi rolls and ramen as a part of their latest offerings and here’s our first impression.

Their loaded sushi roll, Shrimply The Best, came with cajun-seasoned shrimp, cream cheese, and spicy mayo. It has an overpowering burst of flavours, thanks to the eel sauce dressing nevertheless, it was delectable and crunchy. We then tried the Avocado Balls, made with vinegared rice and fresh avocsado. What we liked about this dish was its freshness and the wasabi and soya sauce acted as perfect accompaniments.

Avocado Balls

Salmon secrets

Next up was the Salmon Yaki Onigiri. The Japanese rice ball wrapped in nori (dried-edible seaweed) was stuffed with grilled salmon and was further topped with soya sauce. The sticky rice was quite flavourful in itself and the flaky bits of salmon were subtly-flavoured and grilled to perfection.

Salmon Yaki Onigiri

We also sampled the Shrimp Tempura Onigirazu — a Japanese-style Sandwich — shaped like a triangle and apt for prawn lovers like us. Made with fillings like tempura shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and spicy mayo, the sandwich made for quite a delectable snack.

Shrimp Tempura Onigirazu

Say it with soup

Last up was the Chicken Ramen, and we concede that this was the highlight of the entire tasting. The flavourful and light broth was a concoction of vegetables, grilled chicken, baby spinach, boiled corn, and boiled eggs. Made with flat noodles, the flavourful soup had us relishing it delightful slurps!

Rs 600 for two. Available online.

