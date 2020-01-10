When we reach Sofrehh Persian Bistro, we spot co-owner Arash Mehdi busy in the kitchen churning out hot cups of coffee, while also assisting his chefs to make delicious sandwiches. Anybody who spends an evening here will know that both Arash and his brother Abdul Moiz are hands-on owners who are involved with daily operations. They personally take orders, whip-up meals and also manage a chat with you, sharing fascinating stories about their family recipes, which come all the way from Iran. Much of the bistro too is inspired by the country — be it the food or the décor. “Staying true to our name, which means a group of people sitting around a carpet for a meal, this outlet of Sofrehh is bigger and better. Our backbone continues to be the sandwiches, but my team and I have carefully curated an elaborate menu with pancakes, cookies and cheesecakes. We also open at 8 am now,” says Arash.

Located in MLA Colony, the new outlet is all about vintage interiors — think picturesque window-replicas, comfortable cane chairs and huge umbrellas. The décor is sure to remind you of the blue and white mosques of Iran. There’s also a multi-utility passenger vehicle used to make dishes, while a white kiosk at the other end is the coffee bar. All of this is covered by tiny bulbs hanging from spartan wires, making the space bright and beautiful. We spend a good amount of time clicking pictures for our Instagram before the Hot Chocolate arrives.

Perfect for a winter evening, this cup of hot chocolate is decadent, thick and comes with soft marshmallows. We suggest you pair this with a Sabzijat Makhloot. With an assortment of mixed vegetables used in the patty, this pita pocket is filling and flavoursome.

It comes with a serving of their homemade pickle that adds a bit of tang. While there are no fries or chips as accompaniments, you won’t miss them, as each of the sandwiches can be one whole delicious meal.

Mocktails

Apart from new food additions, the menu has a whole set of drinks covering coffee, mocktails and smoothies. “Earlier, we were mostly known for our sandwiches. We wanted to also offer artisanal coffee — both hot and cold. We source our beans from Chikmagalur and make everything else from scratch right here,” share Arash. The frothy Caramel Latte is a good example of their careful selection of coffee and handpicked beans. This one is perfectly paired with Schnitzel-e-Murgh.

The crispy golden-fried chicken patty is crunchy yet succulent with a generous amount of mayo. The artisanal and preservative-free Mediterranean black olive loaves are used for sandwiches, which tastes fresh and goes perfectly well with the patty. To end your meal, we recommend the Blueberry French Toast or a crispy chocolate cookie.

Price for two: INR 800.

Pics: Sathya Keerthi and Arash Mehdi.