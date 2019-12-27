A spoonful of strawberries dipped in chocolate sauce and cooling vanilla ice cream — that’s how we started our Monday morning. It tastes like freshly picked fruit, while the thick ice cream tempers the tangy flavour of the berries perfectly. Trust us when we say that there is no better way to beat those weekday blues than dig into the newly launched dessert, Fruits and Ice Cream, at one of Hyderabad’s popular cafes, Roastery Coffee House. Known for its pasta, sandwiches and coffee varieties, of course, the gourmet cafe has now launched a new menu and it’s as good as it gets.

Fruits and Ice Cream

For a change, we started our tasting with the dessert, served in a wine glass, which set the mood right for everything that came later. While favourites of patrons’ have been retained, the new menu has a section offering flatbread pizzas, new burgers, burrata and desserts as well. “I had a chance to eat a variety of cuisines during my recent trip to Europe. There was only one thing on my mind — which of this will work in India and pair well with our coffee,” says Nishant Sinha, owner. The coffee house also made its mark in Kolkata recently and they have introduced a few specials from the City of Joy in Hyderabad, like the Bhetki Fish section. The Burrata with Roasted Cherry Tomato and Garlic is a treat for cheese lovers.



The outer mozzarella shell is complemented by the soft texture of stracciatella and cream. The burrata cheese is topped on a bed of well-cooked spinach and paired with tangy cherry tomatoes and garlic. The way to enjoy this dish, we’re told, is by applying the burrata, garnishings and spinach on the crispy multigrain bread. Pair this with a Cold Brew or a Pour-Over for a better experience. Meat lovers, opt for Pulled Mutton Burger, served with fries and dip.

Mushroom Pizza



We love the Mushroom Pizza, courtesy the crispy flatbread and soft mushroom. The Peri Peri Chicken Pizza, on the other hand, is on the spicier side with chilli flakes — strictly for those who don’t mind a tad bit spicy.

Peri-Peri Chicken Pizza

If you’re craving for some seafood, we suggest you try Bhekti Fish and Chips. A visit to Roastery Coffee House is incomplete without a cup of coffee. So we end our meal with a glass of chilled Pomegranate Cold Brew. If you’re in the mood for another dessert, dig into Banana Bread — soft banana bread topped with chocolate sauce.

Cold Brew

Excerpts from our conversation with Nishat Sinha:

What's the idea behind the new menu? How did you work on it?

It's been 2 and half year for Roastery and along with coffee, people have started appreciating our food as well. During my recent trip to Europe, I had a chance to eat a variety of food and while I was eating the only thing was on my mind which food will work in India and pair well with our coffee. And that's how the new menu at Roastery was born.



What are the must-try dishes in your menu?

Kanmad estate Cascara, coconut cold brew, fresh banana blended coffee, cheesy pockets, flat-bread pizza, Burrata cheese and Bhetki fish dishes.



What are the perfect pairings with the new dishes?

Flat-bread pizza and Burrata can be paired with cold brew, cold coffee, pour overs and Aeropress. These are dish which can be paired with any time of coffee.

Price for two: Rs.800.

Pics: S Senbagapandiyan.