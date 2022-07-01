Hyderabad's Bavarian Roast Cafe offers the best of cocktails and roasted chicken 

With several restaurants and breweries popping in the plush areas of Madhapur, Bavarian Roast Cafe makes its way to the city. The newly-launched roast bar, spread across 6,000 sq ft, seems to have hit the spot. We noticed that the space has a cosy vibe on the top floor seating — just right for romantic lunch dates. Also, with an open bar at the entrance and a Freddie Mercury wall painting on the staircase the place seamlessly transforms into a party place by evenings. What else? The place that derived its name from German-style Bavarian roast chicken also features excellent German music playing in the background as you enter the place.

We visited the 200-seater for a weekday lunch and our first dish to arrive was a plate of Drunken Chicken Chips. The chicken chips were marinated with beer, deep-fried, and came with Sriracha mayo. We could taste a hint of beer flavour that was complemented really well with the spicy mayo dip. Drunken chicken gets a strong thumbs up from our side. Next, we reached out for the Butter Garlic Prawns, a classic seafood appetiser, this came with bits of fried garlic. The crunchy and buttery shrimps are also a must-try here.

One thing the roast bar boasts about is its signature cocktails. And, so we picked the Watermelon Cocktail Salad, a small melon ball spiked with a concoction of vodka, rum, lime juice, and a dash of chaat masala offered a burst of flavours.

For the main course, we started with the Spaghetti Pesto. The pasta and vegetables like olives, pickles, and bell peppers were nicely coated with a very flavourful sauce made with basil, garlic pods, and cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese, the pasta was quite balanced in its flavours.

While we were appreciating the pasta bowl, a platter of Indian Style Roasted Chicken made its way to our table. The chicken was marinated in Indian spices, garam masala and yoghurt before roasting to give it a crispy outer skin. It was served with grilled carrots, beans, garlic bread sticks, French fries, mint chutney, and mayo. The platter was filling and all the ingredients came together beautifully. The bar doesn’t have a dessert menu, but will soon launch one.

Rs 2,000 for two. At Madhapur.

