Kochi-based chef Mili Antony has ‘Sweet Little’ fixes for your sugar cravings

One can never say when the haunting sweet tooth comes knocking. Sometimes it is after a heavy lunch, other times in the middle of the night when you open the fridge hoping for a miracle. But once you down that big piece of cake or pastry, the guilt seeps in, and you wish you hadn’t caved in.

Worry not! Sweet Little Things by Kochi-based chef Mili Antony is the answer to your problem. Her soft, gooey brownies are luscious treats that can be enjoyed in moderation.

Like most upcoming bakers, Mili also kickstarted her venture during the 2020 lockdown. Having had a passion for baking since childhood, Mili especially favoured brownies.

“Most of my clients place orders when their sugar cravings hit. Brownies are what I turn to when I feel like a treat for myself,” says Mili, who has undergone exclusive training in brownies at Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts.

Also read: Hyderabad-based Rolling Pins Patisserie is all about delectable French desserts such as tarts and cake logs

According to the entrepreneur, in Kochi, brownies are often dismissed as less important. Novelty cakes in varied shapes and sizes, cake sickles and macarons, have been stealing the spotlight. “Many aren’t aware of the vast possibilities brownies have. That is why they are not promoted extensively, and often gets cornered at the sweet table,” says Mili.

Brownie cakes, brownie bites, cupcakes, brownie mousse jars — Mili has around 10 unmatched flavours in her kitty.

The super-soft Nutella brownies are simple yet delicious and small pieces of brownie bites are drenched in Nutella and hazelnuts. Her red velvet cream cheese brownies have been a hit since the venture began.

“To make it, heavy cream cheese is poured into red velvet mix. Dark and white choco chips are infused to the mix to make a soft delight,” says Mili. Her latest bestseller is Death by Chocolate, with a melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate bar.

Churning out the most brownies, Mili has put them on tower cakes too. “Over thirty pieces are stacked in layers to make this. Over that, I pipe either chocolate ganache, nutella, or white chocolate, depending on what the customer has in mind,” she says. Mili also has blondies in her menu.

Pan Kerala Delivery | Instagram :@_tsweetlittle_