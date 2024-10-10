Savour the taste of Middle Eastern desserts at this luxe hotel in Mumbai

Recipe:

· To begin making the Arabic Sweet Kunafa, preheat the oven to 180 C. We shall start with preparing sugar syrup. In a saucepan add sugar and water and boil until it becomes sticky and comes to syrup consistency. It should have a two string consistency. Ensure you do this on low heat.

· Remove the sugar syrup from the heat, add lemon juice and rose water. Stir and keep aside.

· Next for preparing filling. Heat milk and add corn flour whisking vigorously without forming lumps. Boil keeping it in low flame and once it thickens, add rose water and allow the milk custard to cool completely.

· For preparing kunafa crust, break the strands of katafi with hands. Add melted ghee and mix well with hands to coat the katafi well with ghee. Now divide the quantity of coated into two.

· Take the baking pan lined with parchment paper and greased with ghee. Add one-half of the katafi to the bottom and press well into the even layer.

· Pour the milk pudding and spread evenly. Spared cream cheese above the pudding.

· Next add the other half of the katafi at top and press down gently. Add chopped pistachios at the top. Preheat the oven to 180 C.

· Place the Kunafa in the oven and bake for about 30 to 40 minutes until the top turns brown and crispy.

· Once the kunafa is baked, allow it to cool and pour half of the sugar syrup at the top.

· Take a knife and run through the sides. Place a plate at the top and flip gently. Pour the remaining sugar syrup over the kunafa and add chopped pistachios.

Slice and serve the Arabic Sweet Kunafa warm. The cheese may become hard so always make it hot before serving. Enjoy this royal dessert at home.