Experience an authentic Mexican fiesta at this Mumbai cafe

A Mexican feast is never complete without the perfect drink to match its bold, vibrant flavours — and Le Cafe’s Margarita selection hits just the right note. Whether you're sipping on a classic Margarita with its crisp blend of silver tequila, Cointreau, and lime or daring to try the Tropical Twist Margarita with a fiery kick of passion fruit, jalapeño, and cilantro, each glass is crafted to elevate your experience.

Pair it with favourites like the Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla, loaded with shredded chicken, melted cheddar, and veggies, or dive into the Traditional Molcajete Guacamole, smashed fresh at your table and served with crunchy tortilla chips. Save room for dessert, as the Tres Leches, a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, or the crispy Churros dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce, offer a sweet finale to this flavour-packed journey.