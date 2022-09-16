Review: Sorrentina All Day Dining’s new Truffle menu reflects the authenticity of Italian cuisine

Over the past few years, Sorrentina All Day Dining in Mumbai has been experimenting with delicious Italian food and chic ambiance. As monsoon sets in, the fine-dining restaurant has curated a delicious truffle menu, serving some of the much-loved Italian dishes. Curated by Chef Aabhas Mehrotra, the special menu offers some of the most famous gourmet items in appetisers, two main course options and traditional Italian desserts. We made our way to the plush resaurant to sample the menu which is named Magnificanza Del Tartufo.

To start with we sipped on Bacca Limonata - mixed berries, lemon and soda concoction. We first tried the Truffled Asparagus Bruschetta - crunchy lemon olio asparagus, olive streusel and truffle honey all the way from Italy. This one turned out to be our favourite from the platter, courtesy the smoothness with a subtle yet detectable hint of olive oil. You can also choose from Truffle Scramble which has sourdough toast, egg soft scramble and baby rucola, Truffled Sando with a country loaf, provolone, gruyere, toma de bombai and truffle, and Dolce Truffled Oliv Burrata of tapenade stuffing, focaccia crouotons, truffled shimeji and truffle oil.

Truffled Asparagus Bruschetta

Among the other appetisers, we loved the Charred Corn and Truffle Soup made with truffle butter and crusty crouton was a meal for the soul, especially with the rain pouring nonstop. The star of the meal was, however, the Pizza Al Tartufo – buffalo mozzarella, Portobello mushrooms, hazelnut gremolata and black truffle. There is also an elaborate Pasta menu featuring Tajarin Tartufo with signature hand-cut pasta, butter parmesan sauce and fresh truffle, Maize alla Tartufo that comes with corn and truffle tortellini and cheddar corn toppings. On the pasta menu, the restaurant also serves Gnocchi all Tartufo and Crab n Truffle Cacio e peppe. We, however, passed the pasta platter and chose to sample a dish from mains.

From the main course, we opted for Shrimp and Truffle Risotto – Carnaroli rice, shrimp stock, parmesan and truffle. However, the chef obliged us with a vegetarian version of the same dish replacing shrimp with mushrooms and shrimp stock with vegetable stock, thanks to Leon, a staff member at the restaurant who suggested us some of the best dishes to sample from the menu.

Magnificanza Del Tartufo

Pizza Al Tarufo

Magnificent del Tartufo

We chose to round off our meal with the traditional sweet from the land of marbles, Truffle Honey Panacotta topped with homemade granola crumble and olive oil. The cooked cream and blackberry jam forced us to go for a second but we suppressed our cravings to avoid any more calories.

Located in Santacruz, on top of a gourmet food hall, the elegant Italian-style restaurant is finished with wood-framed chandeliers, marble-topped tables and Bougainvillea flowers on the ceiling blending with soothing lights and coffee aromas in the background.

Price: INR 3,000 + taxes (For 2 pax)

Truffle menu available till September 30.

