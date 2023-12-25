Ho-ho-home cooking for Christmas

‘Tis the season for joy, laughter, and delicious food. If the holiday hustle has left you with little time for elaborate recipes, fear not! Our Christmas treats are here to add a touch of magic to your celebrations. From comforting classics to innovative twists, these recipes promise to fill your home with the irresistible aromas of the season and leave your guests craving more. Fast, flavorful, and fuss-free, these recipes are the perfect solution for those moments when you want to enjoy the festive spirit without spending hours in the kitchen.

Cranberry Pecan Brie Bites: A delightful blend of creamy Brie, tart cranberries and crunchy pecans in a perfect bite-sized holiday indulgence.

Ingredients:

Crescent dough

Chopped pecans

Brie cheese

Cranberry sauce

Fig (for garnish)

Instructions:

-Roll out the crescent dough and cut it into sections that will fit into a mini muffin pan.

-Place the crescent dough sections into the mini muffin pan, pressing them gently to form cups.

-Add a layer of chopped pecans to the bottom of each crescent dough cup.

-Cut the brie cheese into small pieces and place a piece in each crescent dough cup on top of the pecans.

-Spoon a small amount of cranberry sauce over the brie in each cup, ensuring it covers the cheese.

-Optionally, garnish each cup with a small piece of fig.

-Bake in a microwave oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the crescent dough is golden brown and the brie is melted and bubbly.

-Remove from the oven and let the brie bites cool for a few minutes before serving.

Gingerbread Mug Cake: A festive single-serving delight that brings the warm and spicy flavours of the holidays to your mug in a minute.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

-In a small bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

-To the dry ingredients, add 2 tablespoons of molasses, 2 tablespoons of milk, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

-Pour the batter into the mug. Place the mug in your microwave on high for 1 to 1.5 minutes.

-Keep an eye on it to prevent overflow, as microwave times may vary.

-After the initial cooking time, insert a toothpick into the centre of the cake. If it comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter), the cake is done.

-If needed, microwave in 10-second intervals until fully cooked.

-Enhance your gingerbread mug cake experience by adding toppings like whipped cream, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Frosty Cocoa Mint Delight: A decadent fusion of rich cocoa, cool mint, and sweet delight that brings a winter wonderland to your taste buds.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Whipped cream

Crushed candy canes for garnish

Chocolate shavings for garnish

Instructions:

-In a shaker or mixing glass, combine the milk, chocolate syrup, and peppermint extract.

-Shake or stir well to ensure the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

-Place the mix in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

-Once chilled, rim the edge of a glass with chocolate syrup and dip it into the crushed candy canes to create a festive rim.

-Fill the glass with ice and pour the chocolate peppermint mixture over the ice.

-Top with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate shavings and a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.

-Serve with a festive straw and enjoy this indulgent chocolate peppermint mocktail!

Coconut Crumbed Prawn

Ingredients:

Paprika powder - 1 tbsp

Mustard powder - 1 tsp

Garlic chop - half tsp

Water - 1 tbsp

Refined oil - 1 tbsp

Maida/flour - 2 tsp

Egg - 1

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Salt - a pinch

Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms

Breadcrumbs - 100 gms

Desiccated coconut - 50 gms

Oil for deep frying - 500 ml

Method:

-In a bowl, mix paprika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida/flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine paste.

-Deshell and devein the prawn. Retain the tail Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well -Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin

-Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut on a plate

-Take the prawns one by one holding the tail and coat them with a breadcrumb-coconut mixture

-Make sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs One by one coat all the prawns and keep them aside.

-In a saucepan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying

-When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawns one by one into the hot oil, and fry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colour.

-Serve hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or one's choice of sauce

a potato mash and sauteed vegetables