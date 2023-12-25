Spread Christmas cheer at the table with two easy-to-cook dishes

Home Food recipes

In frame: Pan-seared lamb Chops and Butter Garlic Prawns

Are you looking to make some easy dishes for Christmas today? Take a cue from Chef Joe from Licious and prepare some delectable meals for your dinner spreads.

Butter Garlic Prawns

Starting with the much-loved coastal flavours, Butter Garlic Prawns have a distinctive taste of wholesome butter and the pungency of garlic. The smooth texture of the prawns is best had with bread and a glass of wine.

Ingredients:

  • Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms
  • Garlic - 15gms
  • Butter - 30gms
  • Chilli Flakes - 2gms
  • Salt - 2gms
  • Crushed Pepper - 1gm
  • Thyme - a pinch
  • Parsley finely chopped - 2gms

Method:

  • Heat a non-stick pan, melt the butter and add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked
  • Add in the clean prawns and saute them along with garlic, make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split
  • Add in the chilli flakes, thyme, and crushed pepper. Saute it for 4 - 5 minutes or until the prawns curl up
  • Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley
  • Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette

Pan-seared lamb Chops

Come celebrations and lamb dishes cannot be forgotten. Prepare pan–seared lamb chops which boast of aromatic flavours and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. It blends best with roasted or grilled vegetables.

Ingredients:

  • Lamb - 500 gms
  • Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms
  • Onions - 100 gms
  • Carrots - 50 gms
  • Leeks - 30 gms
  • Celery - 30 gms
  • Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs
  • Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig
  • Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely
  • Butter - 50 gms
  • Olive oil - 50 gms
  • Red wine - 90 ml

Method:

For Braising-

  • Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery
  • Arrange the vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish
  • Add olive oil, garlic cloves to the pan and cook in a preheated oven at 220 degrees C. Cook till the vegetables get golden brown
  • Once the vegetables are charred, add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops
  • Reduce the oven temperature to 160 degrees Celsius. Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked

Sauce Preparation-

  • After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside
  • Strain the braising liquid into a pan and simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency
  • Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid to the reduction
  • Once the sauce reaches the desired consistency, adjust the seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce

Pan Searing-

  • Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron, with olive oil and butter
  • Once the pan is hot, sear each lamb chop individually on both sides until they achieve a golden brown colour. Season with salt while it cooks.
