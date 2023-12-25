Spread Christmas cheer at the table with two easy-to-cook dishes
Looking for last-minute recipes to go along with your Christmas dinners? Check this out!
Are you looking to make some easy dishes for Christmas today? Take a cue from Chef Joe from Licious and prepare some delectable meals for your dinner spreads.
Butter Garlic Prawns
Starting with the much-loved coastal flavours, Butter Garlic Prawns have a distinctive taste of wholesome butter and the pungency of garlic. The smooth texture of the prawns is best had with bread and a glass of wine.
Ingredients:
- Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms
- Garlic - 15gms
- Butter - 30gms
- Chilli Flakes - 2gms
- Salt - 2gms
- Crushed Pepper - 1gm
- Thyme - a pinch
- Parsley finely chopped - 2gms
Method:
- Heat a non-stick pan, melt the butter and add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked
- Add in the clean prawns and saute them along with garlic, make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split
- Add in the chilli flakes, thyme, and crushed pepper. Saute it for 4 - 5 minutes or until the prawns curl up
- Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley
- Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette
Pan-seared lamb Chops
Come celebrations and lamb dishes cannot be forgotten. Prepare pan–seared lamb chops which boast of aromatic flavours and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. It blends best with roasted or grilled vegetables.
Ingredients:
- Lamb - 500 gms
- Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms
- Onions - 100 gms
- Carrots - 50 gms
- Leeks - 30 gms
- Celery - 30 gms
- Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs
- Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig
- Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely
- Butter - 50 gms
- Olive oil - 50 gms
- Red wine - 90 ml
Method:
For Braising-
- Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery
- Arrange the vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish
- Add olive oil, garlic cloves to the pan and cook in a preheated oven at 220 degrees C. Cook till the vegetables get golden brown
- Once the vegetables are charred, add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops
- Reduce the oven temperature to 160 degrees Celsius. Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked
Sauce Preparation-
- After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside
- Strain the braising liquid into a pan and simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency
- Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid to the reduction
- Once the sauce reaches the desired consistency, adjust the seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce
Pan Searing-
- Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron, with olive oil and butter
- Once the pan is hot, sear each lamb chop individually on both sides until they achieve a golden brown colour. Season with salt while it cooks.