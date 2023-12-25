Spread Christmas cheer at the table with two easy-to-cook dishes

Are you looking to make some easy dishes for Christmas today? Take a cue from Chef Joe from Licious and prepare some delectable meals for your dinner spreads.

Butter Garlic Prawns

Starting with the much-loved coastal flavours, Butter Garlic Prawns have a distinctive taste of wholesome butter and the pungency of garlic. The smooth texture of the prawns is best had with bread and a glass of wine.

Ingredients:

Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms

Garlic - 15gms

Butter - 30gms

Chilli Flakes - 2gms

Salt - 2gms

Crushed Pepper - 1gm

Thyme - a pinch

Parsley finely chopped - 2gms

Method:

Heat a non-stick pan, melt the butter and add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked

Add in the clean prawns and saute them along with garlic, make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split

Add in the chilli flakes, thyme, and crushed pepper. Saute it for 4 - 5 minutes or until the prawns curl up

Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley

Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette

Pan-seared lamb Chops

Come celebrations and lamb dishes cannot be forgotten. Prepare pan–seared lamb chops which boast of aromatic flavours and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. It blends best with roasted or grilled vegetables.

Ingredients:

Lamb - 500 gms

Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms

Onions - 100 gms

Carrots - 50 gms

Leeks - 30 gms

Celery - 30 gms

Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs

Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig

Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely

Butter - 50 gms

Olive oil - 50 gms

Red wine - 90 ml

Method:

For Braising-

Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery

Arrange the vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish

Add olive oil, garlic cloves to the pan and cook in a preheated oven at 220 degrees C. Cook till the vegetables get golden brown

Once the vegetables are charred, add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops

Reduce the oven temperature to 160 degrees Celsius. Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked

Sauce Preparation-

After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside

Strain the braising liquid into a pan and simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency

Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid to the reduction

Once the sauce reaches the desired consistency, adjust the seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce

Pan Searing-