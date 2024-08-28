Try this authentic Rajasthani Dal Baati recipe at home

If you are a food enthusiast and love trying out new recipes at home, then check out the recipe for making this authentic Rajasthani dish at home by Chef JP Evangelist, Master Chef Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. This might well be the recipe that would earn you accolades as a home chef for your family and friends.
Dal Baati is one of the dishes which is a must try when you step into any of the locations of this arid state. While it is available in abundance in Rajasthan, it often takes hard work to achieve the perfect balance of flavours and ingredients in the rest of the country. Moreover, if you are really craving for it, now why wait for an order-in when you have the recipe yourself?
Ingredients:
Wheat flour 300 gms
Salt to Taste
Rawa 10 gms
Water as required
Green chilli 15 gms
Garlic 20 gms
Hing 10 gms
Red chilli powder 10 gms
Jeera 10 gms
Garam Masala 10 gms
Ghee 520 gms
Mix dal 40 gms
Tomato 40 gms
Onion 40 gms
Coriander leaves 20 gms
Method:
To make Baati
To a bowl add flour, sooji, besan, ajwain, fennel powder, red chili powder, salt and pinch of baking soda. Mix till well combined.
To this add 1/3 cup melted ghee.
Mix ghee into the flour, rubbing with your fingers till it becomes crumbly.
Add a bit of milk as needed to form a stiff dough and set it aside for 10- 15 minutes.
Divide the dough and roll it into balls. The perfect baati dough will have cracks all over, which will help the dough balls to cook completely.
Arrange the baatis on an oven tray about one inch apart and place the pan on the middle oven rack and bake at 350 degrees (F) in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Turn them over and bake for another 30 minutes until batis are golden brown all around.
To make Dal
To make the dal, first add the dals in a bowl and add enough water to soak it for around 3-4 hours.
Once soaked, drain the water and add dal to a pressure cooker. Add 4 cups water, salt and turmeric powder and mix.
Pressure cook at high for 2 whistles and then lower the heat and cook for 10-15 minutes till dals are completely softened. Set aside.
Heat oil and ghee in a pan on medium heat. Once hot, add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them crackle.
Add chopped garlic, ginger and green chili and saute for few seconds or till it starts turning golden brown.
Add chopped onion and cook till the raw smell of the onion goes away and they turn translucent.
Add the tomatoes for cook for a 2-3 minutes.
Add coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and salt to taste. Cook the spices for 1 minute.
Add the cooked dal to the pan and mix. Adjust the consistency of dal at this point, you can add water to make it thinner. Let the dal simmer for 5 minutes and then add fresh dhaniya.
Sprinkle garam masala on top and serve immediately with baati and extra ghee.