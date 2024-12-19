Try these irresistible sweet delights for Christmas

This Christmas welcome your house-guests with these simple yet effectively delicious desserts and baked goods. These are also equally demanding and fit quite well for any of your winter-season picnic baskets.
Cherry Choco Lava Cake by Chef Meghna
This decadent cake with a gooey centre is filled with the sweetness and tangy tartness of Chilean Cherries.
Ingredients:
● 1 ripe banana
● 1 cup rolled oats (quick or old-fashioned)
● 1 cup milk (any type)
● 2 tbsp cocoa powder
● 1.5 tbsp honey or maple syrup
● 1/2 tsp baking soda
● 15-20 fresh Chilean cherries, chopped
● Chopped dark chocolate (for filling)
● Optional: Ice cream for serving
Method:
Prepare the batter: In a blender, combine the ripe banana, rolled oats, milk, cocoa powder, honey/maple syrup, and baking soda. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Fold in cherries: Pour the batter into a bowl and gently fold in the chopped Chilean cherries.
Create the lava pit: Pour the batter into individual oven-safe molds (ramekins, mugs). In the centre of each mould, add a spoonful of chopped dark chocolate and a few more cherry pieces.
Microwave: Microwave each mould for 2 minutes, or until the center is set but still slightly gooey.
Serve: Let the lava cakes cool slightly before serving.
Pistachio Jam Rock Cookies by Chef Ajay Chopra
Who doesn't like a bountiful of crunchy cookies? Check out what the chef has to offer on behalf of American Pistachio Growers, that will translate to effective treats this Christmas season.
Ingredients:
For Cookies:
Sugar: ½ cup
Butter: ½ cup (softened)
Egg: 1
Vanilla essence: 1 tsp
Refined flour: 1½ cups
Egg wash: 1 egg (beaten)
For Pistachio Jam:
American Pistachios: ½ cup (grounded)
Sugar: ½ cup
Butter: 2 tbsp
Glucose syrup: 1 tbsp
Cream: ¼ cup
For Garnish:
Pistachio powder: 2 tbsp
Method:
For Cookies: Cream sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla essence. Mix in refined flour to form a dough.
Roll and cut out cookies. Use half to create indentation cookies. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.
For Pistachio Jam: Melt sugar in a pan until caramelized. Add butter and mix. Stir in glucose syrup, followed by cream. Finally, add grounded American pistachios and cook to a jam-like consistency.
Assembly: Fill whole cookies with pistachio jam. Place indentation cookies on top.
Garnish: Dust pistachio powder in the cookie center for a perfect finish!