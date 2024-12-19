Recipes

Try these irresistible sweet delights for Christmas

This Christmas welcome your house-guests with these simple yet effectively delicious desserts and baked goods. These are also equally demanding and fit quite well for any of your winter-season picnic baskets.

Cherry Choco Lava Cake by Chef Meghna

This decadent cake with a gooey centre is filled with the sweetness and tangy tartness of Chilean Cherries.

Ingredients:

● 1 ripe banana

● 1 cup rolled oats (quick or old-fashioned)

● 1 cup milk (any type)

● 2 tbsp cocoa powder

● 1.5 tbsp honey or maple syrup

● 1/2 tsp baking soda

● 15-20 fresh Chilean cherries, chopped

● Chopped dark chocolate (for filling)

● Optional: Ice cream for serving

Method:

  • Prepare the batter: In a blender, combine the ripe banana, rolled oats, milk, cocoa powder, honey/maple syrup, and baking soda. Blend until smooth and creamy.

  • Fold in cherries: Pour the batter into a bowl and gently fold in the chopped Chilean cherries.

  • Create the lava pit: Pour the batter into individual oven-safe molds (ramekins, mugs). In the centre of each mould, add a spoonful of chopped dark chocolate and a few more cherry pieces.

  • Microwave: Microwave each mould for 2 minutes, or until the center is set but still slightly gooey.

  • Serve: Let the lava cakes cool slightly before serving.

Pistachio Jam Rock Cookies by Chef Ajay Chopra

Who doesn't like a bountiful of crunchy cookies? Check out what the chef has to offer on behalf of American Pistachio Growers, that will translate to effective treats this Christmas season.

Ingredients:

For Cookies:

  • Sugar: ½ cup

  • Butter: ½ cup (softened)

  • Egg: 1

  • Vanilla essence: 1 tsp

  • Refined flour: 1½ cups

  • Egg wash: 1 egg (beaten)

For Pistachio Jam:

  • American Pistachios: ½ cup (grounded)

  • Sugar: ½ cup

  • Butter: 2 tbsp

  • Glucose syrup: 1 tbsp

  • Cream: ¼ cup

For Garnish:

  • Pistachio powder: 2 tbsp

Method:

  • For Cookies: Cream sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla essence. Mix in refined flour to form a dough.

  • Roll and cut out cookies. Use half to create indentation cookies. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.

  • For Pistachio Jam: Melt sugar in a pan until caramelized. Add butter and mix. Stir in glucose syrup, followed by cream. Finally, add grounded American pistachios and cook to a jam-like consistency.

  • Assembly: Fill whole cookies with pistachio jam. Place indentation cookies on top.

  • Garnish: Dust pistachio powder in the cookie center for a perfect finish!

