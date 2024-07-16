Check out this spicy grilled fish recipe for your monsoon cravings

Come monsoons and your taste develops a craving for spicy and fried items. Here's a delicious spicy fried fish - Karimeen Pollichathu- by Chef Suresh Pillai, Corporate Executive Chef, Club Mahindra, that you can try at home. This recipe is easy to make and can be tried by an amateur too. Here's how you can make it.
Ingredients (Serves 1):
0.2 gms, Pearl spot
0.01 ml, Lime juice
0.05 gms, Salt
0.05 gms, Kashmiri chilly powder
0.05 gms, Turmeric powder
0.03 gms, Ginger
0.01 gms, Garlic
0.05 gms, Curry leaves
0.05 ml, Coconut oil
0.05 gms, Pepper powder
0.5 gms, Onion
0.2 gms, Tomato
0.05 gms, Mustard
0.02 gms, Fenugreek
0.03 gms, Red chilly
1, Banana Leaf
Method:
Make a marination of kashmiri chilly turmeric powder, ginger and garlic paste, lime juice salt, pepper powder
Apply the marination in the fish and grill on the hot plate
Heat the pan add chopped ginger, garlic, green chilly, onion slice ad saute well
Add tomato slice, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder and saute well
Add the cocum and mix well cook in to 15 minutes and add salt to taste and add grilled fish
Folded the fish in to banana leaves grill on the hotplate serve hot