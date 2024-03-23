Quick-fix Holi recipes you cannot miss out on

Method:

To make the bhallas, grind black gram, urad dal, salt , ginger paste with very little water because you want the batter to be smooth but not watery.

Heat the oil and make small fritters with the batter until it turns golden brown.

Immediately put them into a bowl of lukewarm water and let it soak for about five minutes.

Squeeze the excess water out of each of these fritters (bhallas) and keep it aside.

To make the bhalla papdi chaat, add sugar and salt to the yoghurt and whisk it till smooth.

The whisked yoghurt is the most important ingredient in this chaat. Once it is done, keep it in the refrigerator till you use it. It is good if the yoghurt is slightly cold.

Arrange the papdis on a plate and place the bhallas and some potatoes on each of the papdi.

Over that, put boiled chickpeas, then cover it with chilled yoghurt as much as you want.

Then pour a little green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney. Sprinkle a little cumin powder, chaat masala, red chilli powder and salt

Garnish with coriander leaves, sev and pomegranate seeds and serve immediately!