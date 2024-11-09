Recipe: Let this wholesome soup warm you up for the winter

With a slight nip in the air and seasonal weather changes, it is officially the time to gorge on warm bowlful of soups. Take a cue from Ajay Thakur, corporate chef, Hitchki and Bayroute and prepare this wholesome and flavourful Mann Cha Ho Soup for yourself.
Ingredients:
For the soup base:
· 1 tbsp oil
· 1 medium onion, finely chopped
· 1 medium carrot, finely chopped
· 1/4 cup cabbage, finely shredded
· 1/4 cup beansprouts (optional)
· 1/2 cup button mushrooms, finely chopped
· 1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)
· 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
· 1-inch ginger, minced
· 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
· 2 tbsp soy sauce
· 1 tbsp vinegar
· 1/2 tsp black pepper
· Salt, to taste
· 1-2 tbsp cornstarch (for thickening)
· 1/2 cup water (for slurry)
For garnish:
· Fried noodles (crispy)
· Chopped spring onions (green part)
Method:
Prepare the soup base:
· Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pot over medium heat
· Add chopped onions, ginger, garlic and green chili. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the onions turn translucent and fragrant
· Add chopped carrots, cabbage, beansprouts (optional) and mushrooms. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the vegetables soften slightly
Add liquids and seasonings:
· Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth and bring it to a boil
· Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, black pepper and salt. Adjust seasoning according to your taste
Thicken the soup:
· In a small bowl, mix 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water to create a slurry
· Gradually add the cornstarch slurry into the boiling soup, stirring continuously until the soup thickens to a desired consistency (it should be slightly thick but still soupy)
Simmer and adjust:
· Let the soup simmer for 5-7 minutes to allow all the flavors to meld together
· Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed
Serve:
· Ladle the hot soup into serving bowls
· Garnish with crispy fried noodles and chopped spring onions for extra crunch and freshness
Tips:
· For a more robust flavour, you can add a dash of chili sauce
· To make it more filling, you can add cooked noodles or tofu cubes