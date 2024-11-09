Recipe: Let this wholesome soup warm you up for the winter

Ingredients:

For the soup base:

· 1 tbsp oil

· 1 medium onion, finely chopped

· 1 medium carrot, finely chopped

· 1/4 cup cabbage, finely shredded

· 1/4 cup beansprouts (optional)

· 1/2 cup button mushrooms, finely chopped

· 1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

· 4-5 garlic cloves, minced

· 1-inch ginger, minced

· 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

· 2 tbsp soy sauce

· 1 tbsp vinegar

· 1/2 tsp black pepper

· Salt, to taste

· 1-2 tbsp cornstarch (for thickening)

· 1/2 cup water (for slurry)

For garnish:

· Fried noodles (crispy)

· Chopped spring onions (green part)

Method:

Prepare the soup base:

· Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pot over medium heat

· Add chopped onions, ginger, garlic and green chili. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the onions turn translucent and fragrant

· Add chopped carrots, cabbage, beansprouts (optional) and mushrooms. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the vegetables soften slightly

Add liquids and seasonings:

· Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth and bring it to a boil

· Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, black pepper and salt. Adjust seasoning according to your taste

Thicken the soup:

· In a small bowl, mix 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water to create a slurry

· Gradually add the cornstarch slurry into the boiling soup, stirring continuously until the soup thickens to a desired consistency (it should be slightly thick but still soupy)

Simmer and adjust:

· Let the soup simmer for 5-7 minutes to allow all the flavors to meld together

· Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed

Serve:

· Ladle the hot soup into serving bowls

· Garnish with crispy fried noodles and chopped spring onions for extra crunch and freshness

Tips:

· For a more robust flavour, you can add a dash of chili sauce

· To make it more filling, you can add cooked noodles or tofu cubes