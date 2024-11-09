Recipe: Let this wholesome soup warm you up for the winter

Recipes

With a slight nip in the air and seasonal weather changes, it is officially the time to gorge on warm bowlful of soups. Take a cue from Ajay Thakur, corporate chef, Hitchki and Bayroute and prepare this wholesome and flavourful Mann Cha Ho Soup for yourself.

Ingredients:

For the soup base:

·       1 tbsp oil

·       1 medium onion, finely chopped

·       1 medium carrot, finely chopped

·       1/4 cup cabbage, finely shredded

·       1/4 cup beansprouts (optional)

·       1/2 cup button mushrooms, finely chopped

·       1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

·       4-5 garlic cloves, minced

·       1-inch ginger, minced

·       4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

·       2 tbsp soy sauce

·       1 tbsp vinegar

·       1/2 tsp black pepper

·       Salt, to taste

·       1-2 tbsp cornstarch (for thickening)

·       1/2 cup water (for slurry)

 For garnish:

·       Fried noodles (crispy)

·       Chopped spring onions (green part)

Method:

Prepare the soup base:

·       Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pot over medium heat

·       Add chopped onions, ginger, garlic and green chili. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the onions turn translucent and fragrant

·       Add chopped carrots, cabbage, beansprouts (optional) and mushrooms. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the vegetables soften slightly

Add liquids and seasonings:

·       Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth and bring it to a boil

·       Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, black pepper and salt. Adjust seasoning according to your taste

Thicken the soup:

·       In a small bowl, mix 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water to create a slurry

·       Gradually add the cornstarch slurry into the boiling soup, stirring continuously until the soup thickens to a desired consistency (it should be slightly thick but still soupy)

Simmer and adjust:

·       Let the soup simmer for 5-7 minutes to allow all the flavors to meld together

·       Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed

Serve:

·       Ladle the hot soup into serving bowls

·       Garnish with crispy fried noodles and chopped spring onions for extra crunch and freshness

Tips:

·       For a more robust flavour, you can add a dash of chili sauce

·       To make it more filling, you can add cooked noodles or tofu cubes

