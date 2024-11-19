Try the wholesome goodness of Assamese Bhapa Pitha this season

Method:

Wash cup rice nicely, drain and spread to a tray to dry. Then grind to make powder and sieve.

Dry roast the sieved powder in medium heat until a sweet fragrant emits from the powder. Don't over-roast to make the powder brown in colour.

Transfer to a big mixing bowl. Add salt.

Boil sufficient water to and with the help of boiling water make a semi-soft dough. Note that you have to use boiling water only to make the dough.

Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.

In the meantime make the stuffing. For that dry roast scrapped coconut in medium-low heat for a couple of minutes. This will enhance the taste and flavour of coconut.

Next add in jaggery, cardamom powder and mix well until jaggery melts completely.

Mix well again and stuffing is done. Remove from heat.

Now from the prepared dough, take a lemon size portion.

Make a patty first and then make a cavity and stuff 1 tablespoon of coconut mixture. Fold and give the size of a gujiya. This is the traditional size. But you can also make the pithas with a cookie mould just to give them a new style.

You can make the pithas without stuffing also like the following pictures.

Place them in a steamer.

Cover and steam them for about 20 minutes.