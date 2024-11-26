Cake it Up: Try indulging in sweetness this National Cake Day

This National Cake Day, make some of the ultimate desserts at home. Here's all that you would need.
Strawberry Cake
Chef Warren John Dcosta from Deltin Royale Goa whips up this simple, elegant and classic dessert!
Ingredients:
250 gm all-purpose flour
200 gm granulated sugar
100 gm unsalted butter(softened)
4 nos egg
2 tea spoons baking powder
1table spoon salt
1 table spoon vanilla extract
120 gm strawberry puree or jam
For strawberry butter cream frosting:
150 gm unsalted butter (softened)
300 gm powdered sugar
2-3 tablespoons strawberry puree or jam
Method:
Preheat your oven to 180° c. Grease two 8 inches (20 cm) round cake pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl, whisk together butter, eggs, vanilla extract and strawberry puree.
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined
Divide the better evenly between the prepared pans.
Bake for 20 – 30 min or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.
Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 5min before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely
For the strawberry butter cream frosting
Once the cakes are completely cool, place one layer on a serving plate or cake stand.
Spread a layer of strawberry buttercream frosting on top of the first layer.
Place the second layer on top and frost the entire cake with the remaining frosting.
On top put mirror glaze
Take white chocolate, add in hot sugar syrup until melted. Add milk maid and soaked gelatine.
Heat properly and keep for cooling after cool add strawberry colour and pour on cake for marble glaze effect.
Garnish
Take melted chocolate and make moulded garnish.
Chocolate Lave Kulfi!
Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef at Hitchki and Bayroute gives an interesting twist to two very favourite desserts.
Ingredients:
Chocolate: 270 gm use bittersweet chocolate
Butter: 270 gm unsalted butter
Sugar: 260 gm caster sugar
Eggs: 10 Nos. before being whipped, it must be at room temperature
Flour: 145 gm sieve the flour before use
Method:
Use room temperature eggs. Crack the eggs and keep it in room 1 hour prior to use.
Beat the eggs and yolks with an eggbeater at medium speed until frothy consistency. They should appear double in volume.
With the eggbeater running, slowly add sugar
Melt the chocolate in microwave
Combine chocolate and butter in a bowl.
Mix chocolate and butter until both mixed properly and smooth.
Pour the melted chocolate into this egg mixture. Fold with a spatula until well combined.
Add the flour and gently fold until no clumps of dry flour are visible.
Grease or butter six 6-ounce ramekins. Then, lightly dust with cocoa powder or flour.
Pour chocolate lava batter into ramekins and bake 10-11 minutes
Serve hot with malai kulfi popsicle
Pull-Me Cheesecake!
Chef Ajay Thakur presents yet another easy-to-make recipe that you cant miss if you love cheesecake.
Ingredients:
For the Eggless Basque Cheesecake:
600g cream cheese (softened)
200g granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
300ml heavy cream
25g all-purpose flour
1 tbsp cornstarch
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 cup milk
A pinch of salt
For the Caramel Sauce:
150g granulated sugar
2 tbsp unsalted butter
100ml heavy cream
A pinch of salt
For the Raspberry Compote:
200g raspberries (fresh or frozen)
50g granulated sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
For Garnish:
1 scoop vanilla ice cream
2 tbsp chopped pistachios
Plastic sheet cut to fit the cheesecake
Method:
Make the Basque Cheesecake
Set up the Pan: Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Line an 8- or 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, ensuring it goes above the edges.
Blend the Batter: Beat the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add milk and vanilla essence, combining well. Mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in another basin. Until the mixture is smooth, steadily fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
Add in Cream: Slowly whisk in the heavy cream until the batter is creamy and well combined.
Bake it: Pour the batter into the warmup pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is dark golden brown and the center jiggles slightly.
Cool: Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.
Prepare the Caramel Sauce
Make Caramel: Heat sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until it melts and turns golden brown.
Add Cream: Gradually pour in the heavy cream while stirring continuously (be cautious of bubbling).
Finish: Stir in butter and a pinch of salt until smooth. Set aside to cool.
Prepare the Raspberry Compote
In a saucepan, mix the lemon juice, sugar, and raspberries together. Cook over medium heat, mashing the berries until the mixture thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Let it cool to room temperature.
Assemble the Pull-Me Cheesecake
Shape the Cheesecake: Cut the cheesecake into a neat round shape, if needed. Wrap the plastic sheet snugly around the sides.
Add Toppings: Pour the warm caramel sauce and raspberry compote on top of the cheesecake. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkle pistachios for garnish.
Serve with a Dramatic Pull
The Final Touch: Gently remove the plastic sheet to reveal a stunning dessert. As the caramel and compote cascade down the sides, prepare to be amazed.