Cake it Up: Try indulging in sweetness this National Cake Day

Take a cue from expert chefs and treat yourself and loved ones!
This National Cake Day, make some of the ultimate desserts at home. Here's all that you would need.

Strawberry Cake

Chef Warren John Dcosta from Deltin Royale Goa whips up this simple, elegant and classic dessert!

Ingredients:

  • 250 gm all-purpose flour

  • 200 gm granulated sugar

  • 100 gm unsalted butter(softened)

  • 4 nos egg

  • 2 tea spoons baking powder

  • 1table spoon salt

  • 1 table spoon vanilla extract

  • 120 gm strawberry puree or jam

For strawberry butter cream frosting:

  • 150 gm unsalted butter (softened)

  • 300 gm powdered sugar

  • 2-3 tablespoons strawberry puree or jam

Method:

  • Preheat your oven to 180° c. Grease two 8 inches (20 cm) round cake pan.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together butter, eggs, vanilla extract and strawberry puree.

  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined

  • Divide the better evenly between the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 20 – 30 min or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

  • Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 5min before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely

For the strawberry butter cream frosting

  • Once the cakes are completely cool, place one layer on a serving plate or cake stand.

  • Spread a layer of strawberry buttercream frosting on top of the first layer.

  • Place the second layer on top and frost the entire cake with the remaining frosting.

On top put mirror glaze

  • Take white chocolate, add in hot sugar syrup until melted. Add milk maid and soaked gelatine.

  • Heat properly and keep for cooling after cool add strawberry colour and pour on cake for marble glaze effect.

Garnish

  • Take melted chocolate and make moulded garnish.

Chocolate Lave Kulfi!

Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef at Hitchki and Bayroute gives an interesting twist to two very favourite desserts.

Ingredients:

  •  Chocolate: 270 gm use bittersweet chocolate

  •  Butter: 270 gm unsalted butter

  •  Sugar: 260 gm caster sugar

  •  Eggs: 10 Nos. before being whipped, it must be at room temperature

  •  Flour: 145 gm sieve the flour before use

Method:

  • Use room temperature eggs. Crack the eggs and keep it in room 1 hour prior to use.

  • Beat the eggs and yolks with an eggbeater at medium speed until frothy consistency. They should appear double in volume.

  • With the eggbeater running, slowly add sugar

  • Melt the chocolate in microwave

  • Combine chocolate and butter in a bowl.

  • Mix chocolate and butter until both mixed properly and smooth.

  • Pour the melted chocolate into this egg mixture. Fold with a spatula until well combined.

  • Add the flour and gently fold until no clumps of dry flour are visible.

  • Grease or butter six 6-ounce ramekins. Then, lightly dust with cocoa powder or flour.

  • Pour chocolate lava batter into ramekins and bake 10-11 minutes

  • Serve hot with malai kulfi popsicle

Pull-Me Cheesecake!

Chef Ajay Thakur presents yet another easy-to-make recipe that you cant miss if you love cheesecake.

Ingredients:

For the Eggless Basque Cheesecake:

  •  600g cream cheese (softened)

  •  200g granulated sugar

  •  1 tsp vanilla essence

  •  300ml heavy cream

  •  25g all-purpose flour

  •  1 tbsp cornstarch

  •  1/2 tsp baking powder

  •  1/4 cup milk

  •  A pinch of salt

For the Caramel Sauce:

  •  150g granulated sugar

  •  2 tbsp unsalted butter

  •  100ml heavy cream

  •  A pinch of salt

For the Raspberry Compote:

  •  200g raspberries (fresh or frozen)

  •  50g granulated sugar

  •  1 tbsp lemon juice

For Garnish:

  •  1 scoop vanilla ice cream

  •  2 tbsp chopped pistachios

  •  Plastic sheet cut to fit the cheesecake

Method:

Make the Basque Cheesecake

  •  Set up the Pan: Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Line an 8- or 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, ensuring it goes above the edges.

  •  Blend the Batter: Beat the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add milk and vanilla essence, combining well. Mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in another basin. Until the mixture is smooth, steadily fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

  •  Add in Cream: Slowly whisk in the heavy cream until the batter is creamy and well combined.

  •  Bake it: Pour the batter into the warmup pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is dark golden brown and the center jiggles slightly.

  •  Cool: Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

Prepare the Caramel Sauce

  •  Make Caramel: Heat sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until it melts and turns golden brown.

  •  Add Cream: Gradually pour in the heavy cream while stirring continuously (be cautious of bubbling).

  •  Finish: Stir in butter and a pinch of salt until smooth. Set aside to cool.

Prepare the Raspberry Compote

  •  In a saucepan, mix the lemon juice, sugar, and raspberries together. Cook over medium heat, mashing the berries until the mixture thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Let it cool to room temperature.

Assemble the Pull-Me Cheesecake

  •  Shape the Cheesecake: Cut the cheesecake into a neat round shape, if needed. Wrap the plastic sheet snugly around the sides.

  •  Add Toppings: Pour the warm caramel sauce and raspberry compote on top of the cheesecake. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkle pistachios for garnish.

Serve with a Dramatic Pull

  •  The Final Touch: Gently remove the plastic sheet to reveal a stunning dessert. As the caramel and compote cascade down the sides, prepare to be amazed.

