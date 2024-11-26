Cake it Up: Try indulging in sweetness this National Cake Day

Pull-Me Cheesecake!

Chef Ajay Thakur presents yet another easy-to-make recipe that you cant miss if you love cheesecake.

Ingredients:

For the Eggless Basque Cheesecake:

For the Caramel Sauce:

For the Raspberry Compote:

For Garnish:

Method:

Make the Basque Cheesecake

 Set up the Pan: Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Line an 8- or 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, ensuring it goes above the edges.

 Blend the Batter: Beat the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add milk and vanilla essence, combining well. Mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in another basin. Until the mixture is smooth, steadily fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

 Add in Cream: Slowly whisk in the heavy cream until the batter is creamy and well combined.

 Bake it: Pour the batter into the warmup pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is dark golden brown and the center jiggles slightly.