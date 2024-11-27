Set your Thanksgiving menu right with this wholesome combo

With only a day left for Thanksgiving, if you still haven't decide on your menu then take a cue from the experts and whip up an easy yet delectable combo.
Cowboy Casserole
Chef Diptayan, Chef De Cuisine, The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore gives you all the right tips to make this gourmet dish at home.
Ingredients:
● 350 gms Potato Shots
● 150 gms Bacon Strips
● 80 gms Onion Chopped
● 15 gms Garlic Chopped
● 600 gms Beef Tenderloin Minced
● 220 ml Mushroom Puree
● 150 ml Milk
● 5 gms Salt
● 2 gms Crushed Black Pepper
● 80 gms Baby Spinach Chopped
● 80 gms Frozen Corn Kernels
● 120 gms Cheddar Cheese Grated
● 40 gms Parmesan Cheese Grated
● Chopped Chives to garnish
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until golden brown and extra crispy for about 6 to 8 minutes.
Remove the same to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving the grease in the skillet.
Add chopped onion to the skillet with the grease and cook until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Next, add the ground beef and cook, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until no pink pieces remain. Drain off the excess fat.
Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the mushroom Puree, milk, salt, and black pepper mix until smooth. Fold in the spinach to wilt slightly and stir in the corn.
Sprinkle the cheddar cheese evenly over the top of the casserole. Place the potato shots on top in a single layer. Sprinkle the top with the parmesan cheese.
Bake until potato shots are golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and crumble the cooked bacon over top. Let it rest for 5 minutes and top with chopped chives.
Spiced Ruby
And here's your drink to accompany the filling mains, by Manak Raj, Cluster Wine Operation Manager, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Ingredients:
60ml Cranberry juice
5ml Peach syrup
4nos Cloves
1nos Cinnamon
4 Star Anise
Orange Slice and Rosemary (for garnish)
Method:
Infuse the cranberry juice with the cloves, cinnamon stick, and star anise for about an hour to allow the spices to develop their flavors.
Add the peach syrup to the infused cranberry juice and stir to combine.
Pour the spiced mixture over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a fresh orange slice and a sprig of rosemary.
Sip and enjoy the deliciously spiced berry notes with a hint of peach.