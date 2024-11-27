Set your Thanksgiving menu right with this wholesome combo

Cowboy Casserole

Chef Diptayan, Chef De Cuisine, The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore gives you all the right tips to make this gourmet dish at home.

Ingredients:

● 350 gms Potato Shots

● 150 gms Bacon Strips

● 80 gms Onion Chopped

● 15 gms Garlic Chopped

● 600 gms Beef Tenderloin Minced

● 220 ml Mushroom Puree

● 150 ml Milk

● 5 gms Salt

● 2 gms Crushed Black Pepper

● 80 gms Baby Spinach Chopped

● 80 gms Frozen Corn Kernels

● 120 gms Cheddar Cheese Grated

● 40 gms Parmesan Cheese Grated

● Chopped Chives to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until golden brown and extra crispy for about 6 to 8 minutes.

Remove the same to a paper towel-lined plate, leaving the grease in the skillet.

Add chopped onion to the skillet with the grease and cook until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Next, add the ground beef and cook, breaking it into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until no pink pieces remain. Drain off the excess fat.

Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the mushroom Puree, milk, salt, and black pepper mix until smooth. Fold in the spinach to wilt slightly and stir in the corn.

Sprinkle the cheddar cheese evenly over the top of the casserole. Place the potato shots on top in a single layer. Sprinkle the top with the parmesan cheese.