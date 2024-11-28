Recipes

Check out this Pistachio Salmon Tart recipe for Thanksgiving!

Here's a simple recipe to make for your house guests
Pistachio Salmon Tart
Take a cue from Chef Sandra Dusza who on Behalf Of American Pistachio Growers shares the easy to make Pistachio Salmon Tart recipe for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

  • 275g puff pastry

  • 1 egg yolk

  • 3 tbsp milk

  • Salt pepper

  • 50 g pistachios

  • 1 tbsp sesame

  • 100 g cream cheese

  • 100 g sour cream

  • 2 pcs. spring onions

  • 1/2 bunch of radishes

  • 250 g smoked salmon

  • 1 handful of lamb's lettuce, baby spinach or other lettuce

Method:

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (top/bottom heat).

  • Roll out the puff pastry on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

  • Whisk together the egg yolk, milk, salt and pepper and use it to brush the edge (approx. 3 cm wide) of the puff pastry.

  • Chop the pistachios and mix with the sesame seeds.

  • Spread the mixture over the edge of the puff pastry.

  • Bake the puff pastry for 15 minutes until golden brown.

  • Mix cream cheese and sour cream.

  • Wash and dry the vegetables.

  • Divide the spring onions into thin rings.

  • Cut the radishes into narrow slices.

  • Allow the finished baked puff pastry to cool briefly.

  • Then spread cream cheese inside the pistachio edge.

  • Top with spring onions, radishes, smoked salmon and lamb's lettuce.

Set your Thanksgiving menu right with this wholesome combo
