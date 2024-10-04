Satiate your sweet tooth this Navratri with this home-made ice cream recipe

This Navratri, keep your sweet cravings on and make this delicious ice cream at home. Packed with the power of protein and nuts, it will offer you taste and happiness in every bite. Take a cue from Chef Sandra Dusza on behalf of American Pistachio Growers, and make this Pistachio Protein Ice Cream at the soonest.
Ingredients:
Peanut butter – 50 gms
Pistachios – 75 gms
Maple Syrup – 2 tbsp
Skyr – 300 gms
Greek yogurt – 100 gms
Dark chocolate – 50 gms
Optional: The protein content can be increased with whey protein powder. Simply add 2-3 tablespoons to the skyr mixture and stir in.
Method:
Mix peanut butter, 50 g pistachios, maple syrup, Skyr and yogurt in a food processor until creamy.
Pour the mixture into ice cream molds and let freeze for at least 4 hours.
Melt the chocolate and roughly chop the remaining pistachios.
Remove the ice cream from the ice cream molds.
Top with chocolate and pistachios and serve.