Experiment with your culinary skills and make Patoleo this weekend

Method:

Preparing The Batter

Mix the rice flour, salt and water to a thick batter. Keep aside for 30 minutes.

Preparing The Filling

Mix all the ingredients for the filling and set aside to make a thick batter.

Making Patoli

Take the turmeric leaves and rinse them in water first a few times. Drain the water.

Wipe each leaf dry with a kitchen towel. Make sure there are no water droplets on the leaves.

Smash lightly the middle vein of the leaf with a pestle or just slice it thinly with a knife without breaking the leaf.

Cut the base stalk of the leaf. Spread the rice flour batter evenly on the leaf. Add the filling in the center of the leaf. Now fold the leaf gently horizontally or vertically. Press the edges.

Steam the patoli on medium heat for about 10 to 12 minutes or till the rice layer has firmed and cooked well.