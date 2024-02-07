Whisking up love: Chef Ranveer Brar's recipes for a memorable Valentine's Day feast!

This Valentine's Day, if you're feeling the absence of something special, you're not alone. While material gifts have their charm, they often fall short of expressing the true essence of love and affection. This year, consider a more heartfelt approach and focus on the little gestures that matter the most. Why not surprise your sweetheart with your culinary skills and create lasting memories with a romantic candlelit dinner? Try whipping up these quick and delicious recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar. And remember, no matter what you cook, infuse it with a generous dose of love.

Breakfast Parfait:

Ingredients:

- 50 grams of cornflakes

- 50 grams oats

- 1 tablespoon desiccated coconut

- 2 teaspoons Caramel Flavoured syrup

- 4 tablespoons raisins

- 4 tablespoons walnuts

- 4 tablespoons almonds

- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries

- 2 tablespoons melon seeds

- 1 1/2 cup thick yogurt

- 2 tablespoons chocolate-syrup

- 1 cup fresh fruits (cubed)

Process:

1. Preheat the oven to 170 Degrees.

2. In a bowl, mix oats, cornflakes, desiccated coconut, dry fruits, and melon seeds.

3. Pour Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup over the mixture and mix well.

4. Spread the mixture evenly on an oven tray and bake for 8-10 minutes.

5. In another bowl, whisk together yoghurt and chocolate-flavoured syrup.

6. Layer a glass with chocolate yoghurt, oats-cornflakes mixture, fresh fruits, and repeat.

7. Serve chilled!

Chicken Peri-Peri Wings:

Ingredients:

- 6-8 chicken wings

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 3-4 tablespoons peri peri seasoning

- 1 tablespoon caramel-flavoured syrup

- ½ teaspoon lemon juice

- ¼ teaspoon chicken seasoning

- Black pepper to taste

- Salt to taste

Process:

1. Prepare peri peri seasoning by mixing oregano, ginger powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, cardamom powder, and salt in a bowl.

2. Marinate chicken wings with peri peri mix, olive oil, lemon juice, caramel-flavoured syrup, chicken seasoning, salt, and pepper.

3. Grill the wings in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

4. Garnish with spring onion greens.

Fantasy Pancakes

Ingredients:

- 1 cup milk

- 1 egg

- 2 tablespoons Caramel Flavoured syrup

- 1 tablespoon melted butter

- 1 cup oats flour

- 2 teaspoons baking powder

- 1 banana, sliced

Process:

1. Whisk together egg, milk, melted butter, and caramel-flavoured syrup in a bowl.

2. In another bowl, mix oats flour and baking powder.

3. Combine the dry and wet ingredients to make the batter.

4. Grease a pan and pour spoonfuls of batter onto it.

5. Flip the pancakes when bubbles form on the surface and cook until golden brown.

6. Garnish with banana slices and drizzle caramel syrup on top.

With these delightful recipes, you're sure to make this Valentine's Day a truly unforgettable one for you and your loved one!