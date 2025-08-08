Whip up a fitting Rakhi dessert feast at home

Ahead of Rakhi, plan your Rakhi desserts; for your siblings wont let you get away without the sweets at the end of a hearty meal.
Custard Malai Rolls by Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Ingredients:
· 1/2 cup Chopped California Pistachios
· 1 and 1/2 cup Milk
· 1/4 cup All purpose flour
· 2 tbsp Corn Flour
· 1/2 tsp Vanilla Essence (is optional)
· 1/4 cup Condensed milk
· Some Dessicated Coconut
· 1 tbsp Butter
· Whipped cream for filling
Method:
· Mix all purpose flour and corn flour with a little milk.
· Add this to the rest of the milk, then stir in condensed milk and vanilla essence.
· Cook on medium heat until thick.
· Add butter and mix well.
· Pour the mixture onto a tray and spread evenly. Let it cool for 30 minutes.
· Spread whipped cream (or any filling of choice) over the custard layer. Let it set for 20 minutes.
· Cut into strips and roll gently.
· Garnish with chopped pistachios and desiccated coconut.
Pistachio Milk Cake by Shivesh Bhatia
Ingredients:
· ½ cup sugar
· 6 tbsp oil
· 6 tbsp yogurt
· 10 tbsp milk
· 1+1/2 cup flour
· ½ cup California pistachios
· 1 tsp baking powder
· ½ tsp baking soda
For The Soak
· ½ cup California pistachios
· ½ cup condensed milk
· 1+1/2 cup milk
Method:
· Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
· In a bowl add sugar, oil, yogurt and milk. Give it a good whisk till sugar is dissolved and everything is combined
· Then add flour, ground pistachios, baking powder and baking soda. Give it a good whisk till everything is combined and you achieve a smooth batter.
· Transfer this batter into a baking dish and bake for 35-40 mins or till the skewer inserted in
· the centre comes out clean.
· Meanwhile, make the soak by blending pistachios and condensed milk together till you achieve a paste like consistency.
· Add in the milk in pistachio paste and the soak is ready.
· Poke the baked cake using a skewer while it is still hot and pour the soak mixture all over it.
· Once the cake has soaked the liquid, refrigerate for about 1 hour .
· Garnish with whipped cream, silver foil and chopped pistachios.
The recipes have been contributed by the chefs on behalf of American Pistachio Growers.