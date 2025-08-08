Whip up a fitting Rakhi dessert feast at home

Custard Malai Rolls by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients:

· 1/2 cup Chopped California Pistachios

· 1 and 1/2 cup Milk

· 1/4 cup All purpose flour

· 2 tbsp Corn Flour

· 1/2 tsp Vanilla Essence (is optional)

· 1/4 cup Condensed milk

· Some Dessicated Coconut

· 1 tbsp Butter

· Whipped cream for filling

Method:

· Mix all purpose flour and corn flour with a little milk.

· Add this to the rest of the milk, then stir in condensed milk and vanilla essence.

· Cook on medium heat until thick.

· Add butter and mix well.

· Pour the mixture onto a tray and spread evenly. Let it cool for 30 minutes.

· Spread whipped cream (or any filling of choice) over the custard layer. Let it set for 20 minutes.

· Cut into strips and roll gently.

· Garnish with chopped pistachios and desiccated coconut.