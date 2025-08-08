Recipes

Whip up a fitting Rakhi dessert feast at home

Take a cue from experts and beat up these Rakhi desserts to impress your siblings
Planning your Rakhi dessert menu? Let the experts help you.
Here are some Rakhi dessert ideas that you should not miss out on Representative Image from Pexels
Ahead of Rakhi, plan your Rakhi desserts; for your siblings wont let you get away without the sweets at the end of a hearty meal.

Here are two Rakhi desserts you can include in your festive menu

These rakhi desserts are simple and easy to make in no time.
This custard Malai rolls is a perfect Rakhi dessert to indulge in

Custard Malai Rolls by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients:

·       1/2 cup Chopped California Pistachios

·       1 and 1/2 cup Milk

·       1/4 cup All purpose flour

·       2 tbsp Corn Flour

·       1/2 tsp Vanilla Essence (is optional)

·       1/4 cup Condensed milk

·        Some Dessicated Coconut

·       1 tbsp Butter

·       Whipped cream for filling

Method:

·       Mix all purpose  flour and corn flour with a little milk.

·       Add this to the rest of the milk, then stir in condensed milk and vanilla essence.

·       Cook on medium heat until thick.

·       Add butter and mix well.

·       Pour the mixture onto a tray and spread evenly. Let it cool for 30 minutes.

·       Spread whipped cream (or any filling of choice) over the custard layer. Let it set for 20 minutes.

·       Cut into strips and roll gently.

·       Garnish with chopped pistachios and desiccated coconut.

Pistachio Milk Cake is sweet and milky, just the way one would like to end their Rakhi feast
The Pistachio Milk Cake is another great Rakhi dessert to make at home

Pistachio Milk Cake by Shivesh Bhatia

Ingredients:

·       ½ cup sugar

·       6 tbsp oil

·       6 tbsp yogurt

·       10 tbsp milk

·       1+1/2 cup flour

·       ½ cup California pistachios

·       1 tsp baking powder

·       ½ tsp baking soda

For The Soak

·       ½ cup California pistachios

·       ½ cup condensed milk

·       1+1/2 cup milk

Method:

·       Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

·       In a bowl add sugar, oil, yogurt and milk. Give it a good whisk till sugar is dissolved and everything is combined

·       Then add flour, ground pistachios, baking powder and baking soda. Give it a good whisk till everything is combined and you achieve a smooth batter.

·       Transfer this batter into a baking dish and bake for 35-40 mins or till the skewer inserted in

·       the centre comes out clean.

·       Meanwhile, make the soak by blending pistachios and condensed milk together till you achieve a paste like consistency.

·       Add in the milk in pistachio paste and the soak is ready.

·       Poke the baked cake using a skewer while it is still hot and pour the soak mixture all over it.

·       Once the cake has soaked the liquid, refrigerate for about 1 hour .

·       Garnish with whipped cream, silver foil and chopped pistachios.

The recipes have been contributed by the chefs on behalf of American Pistachio Growers.

