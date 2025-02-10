Crispy Chili Basil Lamb recipe: The perfect stay-at-home Valentine’s Day comfort food

Planning a stay-at-home dinner or lunch for Valentine's Day with your partner? Then check out Master chef Deni Koswara's Chili Basil Lamb recipe which you can easily replicate at home. This dish, part of the Valentine's Day special menu at Nonya, Taj The Trees, Mumbai is an easy to make, delicious and comforting food.
Ingredients
Chili Basil Paste
Red chillies 150 g
Thai sweet basil 45 g
Whole garlic 2 g
Red onion 15 g
Lemongrass 10 g
Light soy sauce 2 g
Palm sugar 5 g
Fresh lime juice 3 g
Chili Basil Lamb
Lamb loin (cubed) 150 g
Vegetable oil 5 g
Chili basil paste 45 g
Lamb broth 10 g
Oyster sauce 2 g
Chopped shallots 1 g
Chopped garlic 1 g
Crispy Noodle
Soba noodle 150 g
Vegetable oil 100 g
Method:
Chili Basil Paste:
Roughly chop chillies.
Remove orange peel bitterness by soaking in ice water.
Pick Thai basil leaves, discarding thick stems.
Blend all ingredients with 2 tbsp lime juice until smooth. Adjust seasoning for balance of heat, sourness, and sweetness.
Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Chili Basil Lamb:
Heat oil in a wok, sauté garlic and shallots until golden brown.
Stir-fry lamb over high heat for 2-3 minutes until seared.
Add shallots, garlic, and sliced chillies. Continue cooking until juices start to caramelize.
Stir in 1 tbsp chili basil paste and cook until caramelized.
Pour in the remaining sauce, deglaze the pan, and reduce until it coats the meat.
Stir in basil, cooking for 20 seconds until wilted.
Serve hot with garlic fried rice.
Crispy Noodles:
Shape soba noodles in a small bowl.
Heat oil to 200°C, pour over noodles to crisp them.
Use chopsticks to set shape and remove when golden.