Is Sabudana Khichdi in your Maha Shivratri menu yet?

This Maha Shivratri, let Sabudana Khichdi be your trusted aid. Check out the simple recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani and devour a wholesome bowl today!

Ingredients:

  • Sabudana- 1 1/2 cups

  • Peanuts -1/4 cup

  • Green chillies- 4-5 chopped finely

  • Potato- 1 medium

  • Ghee- 3 tablespoons

  • Curry leaves- 1-2 sprigs

  • Cumin seeds- 1 teaspoon

  • Rock Salt to taste

  • Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon

  • Coconut scraped- 2 tablespoons

  • Coriander leaves a few sprigs chopped

Method:

  • Wash sabudana and then soak in one-cup water for three to four hours. Sabudana grains should be moist and separate.

  • Roast peanuts on a hot griddle. Peel off the skin and then grind coarsely.

  • Peel and wash the potato and cut into cubes.

  • Heat ghee in a pan, add curry leaves, cumin seeds and chopped green chillies. When cumin seeds crackle add the potato cubes. Cook till the potatoes are done.

  • Add sabudana, scraped coconut and ground peanuts. Sauté for four to five minutes, stirring well.

  • Sprinkle a little water. Add salt and lime juice. Mix well.

  • Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.

