This millet pancake breakfast recipe is the perfect way to detox after a festive binge

Method:

Prepare the Pancake Batter:

○ Sift the millet flour into a large mixing bowl and add the baking powder.

○ Stir in the ground flax seeds, salt, and coconut sugar.

○ Gradually add water to the dry ingredients, whisking continuously to form a smooth batter. Ensure there are no lumps.

Prepare the Berry Compote:

○ In a small saucepan, combine the blueberries and strawberries with a dash of coconut sugar (optional).

○ Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the berries break down and form a thick compote. Set aside to cool.

Cook the Pancakes:

○ Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter.

○ Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it gently to form a small pancake.

○ Cook for about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip the pancake and cook the other side for an additional 2 minutes.

○ Repeat with the remaining batter.

Assemble and Serve:

○ Arrange the pancakes on a serving plate.

○ Drizzle honey over the pancakes and top them with the berry compote.

○ Sprinkle pumpkin or chia seeds for an extra nutritional boost, if desired.