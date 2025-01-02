This millet pancake breakfast recipe is the perfect way to detox after a festive binge
Opting for healthier choices and into food detox after taking in some of the most delicious food this festive season? check out this simple, wholesome and effective Millet Pancakes with Berry Compote recipe by Chef Pratyush Swain, Executive Chef, IRA by Orchids, Bhubaneswar. This can soon become the much needed way to start your day with a delectable meal and a nutritious one too.
Ingredients:
For the Pancakes:
○ Millet flour: 90 g
○ Baking powder: 10 g
○ Flax seeds (ground): 60 g
○ Salt: 8 g
○ Coconut sugar (or brown sugar as an alternative): 20 g
○ Water: 200 ml
For the Compote:
○ Frozen/Fresh Blueberries: 30 g
○ Frozen/Fresh Strawberries: 30 g
○ Coconut sugar (optional, to taste)
For Topping:
○ Honey: 10 ml
○ Optional: Pumpkin or chia seeds for added texture and nutrition
Method:
Prepare the Pancake Batter:
○ Sift the millet flour into a large mixing bowl and add the baking powder.
○ Stir in the ground flax seeds, salt, and coconut sugar.
○ Gradually add water to the dry ingredients, whisking continuously to form a smooth batter. Ensure there are no lumps.
Prepare the Berry Compote:
○ In a small saucepan, combine the blueberries and strawberries with a dash of coconut sugar (optional).
○ Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the berries break down and form a thick compote. Set aside to cool.
Cook the Pancakes:
○ Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter.
○ Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it gently to form a small pancake.
○ Cook for about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip the pancake and cook the other side for an additional 2 minutes.
○ Repeat with the remaining batter.
Assemble and Serve:
○ Arrange the pancakes on a serving plate.
○ Drizzle honey over the pancakes and top them with the berry compote.
○ Sprinkle pumpkin or chia seeds for an extra nutritional boost, if desired.