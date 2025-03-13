Try this fusion Bread Dhokla Chaat for your Holi celebrations

As Holi celebrations have already started, here’s a quick recipe of Bread Dhokla Chaat by Dheeraj Mathur, executive cluster chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR. If you like to experiment with your food, then this fusion food recipe works well for your Holi celebrations. The softness of the bread and the crunch of the chaat come together to make this layered and textured snack.