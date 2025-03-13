Try this fusion Bread Dhokla Chaat for your Holi celebrations

As Holi celebrations have already started, here’s a quick recipe of Bread Dhokla Chaat by Dheeraj Mathur, executive cluster chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR. If you like to experiment with your food, then this fusion food recipe works well for your Holi celebrations. The softness of the bread and the crunch of the chaat come together to make this layered and textured snack.
Ingredients:
For bread dhokla:
Bread slices - 6 (edges trimmed)
Gram flour (besan) - 1 cup
Curd (yoghurt) - ½ cup
Water - as needed
Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp
Green chili-ginger paste - 1 tsp
Eno fruit salt - 1 tsp
Salt - to taste
Oil - 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds - ½ tsp
Curry leaves - 6-8
Green chilies - 2 (slit)
Fresh coriander - 2 tbsp (chopped)
Grated coconut - 2 tbsp (for garnish, optional)
For chaat:
Tamarind chutney - to taste
Mint chutney - to taste
Sweetened curd (yoghurt) - to taste
Onion - finely chopped
Fresh coriander - chopped
Nylon sev - for garnish
Chaat masala - to taste
Fresh pomegranate seeds - for garnish
Method:
For bread dhokla:
In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, yogurt, turmeric powder, green chili- ginger paste, and salt. Gradually add water to make a smooth batter of pouring consistency.
Trim the edges of the bread slices and cut them into round or square pieces using a cutter or knife.
Grease a plate or steamer tray and arrange the bread slices in a single layer.
Just before pouring the batter, mix the Eno fruit salt into the batter and stir gently.
Pour the batter over the bread slices, covering them evenly. Steam the bread for 10-12 minutes (in a steamer or on a stovetop) or until the dhokla is cooked through. Let it cool slightly before cutting into bite-sized pieces.
In a small pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add curry leaves and slit green chilies. Sauté for a few seconds, then pour the tempering over the steamed dhokla.
Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander and, if desired, grated coconut for a delicious touch.
For chaat:
Top each piece of dhokla with a generous drizzle of tamarind chutney and mint chutney.
Add a spoonful of sweetened curd.
Sprinkle chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, and pomegranate seeds on top.
Finish with a sprinkle of chaat masala and a handful of nylon sev for extra crunch.
Serve the Bread Dhokla Chaat chilled or at room temperature, perfect for a festive treat!