Navratri 2025: Surprise your friends and family by whipping up some festive treats

Having guests over for Navratri and don’t know what to make? Grab a few items off your kitchen shelf and turn them into wonderfully tasty festive treats.
Biscuit Kalakand
Ingredients:
· Britannia Bourbon Biscuit – 1 packet
· Paneer – 200 gms and grated
· Milk – 1 cup
· Sugar – 4 tbsp
· Chopped Nuts – as required for garnishing
Method:
· Grind a pack of Britannia Bourbon biscuits into a coarse powder.
· In a pan, combine paneer and milk.
· Cook on medium – low flame for 5-8 minutes.
· Add sugar and continue to cook till it dissolves.
· Stir the mixture till it thickens.
· Transfer the mixture to a baking tray, garnish with chopped nuts.
· Refrigerate for 30 minutes and it is ready to be served.
Guava biscuit kulfi with oat cookies
Ingredients:
· Guavas – 2 nos
· Milk- 1/3 cup
· Fresh cream – 1/3 cup
· Honey – 2 tbsp
· Britannia NutriChoice Oats cookies – 8- 10 nos
· Chilli powder – pinch
· Black salt - pinch
Method:
· First, cut the top off of two ripe guavas and scoop out the pulp, setting the hollow shells aside.
· In a blender, combine the guava pulp, milk, fresh cream, and honey.
· Blend until smooth.
· Roughly crush 8–10 Britannia NutriChoice Oats Cookies and stir them into the guava mixture.
· Pour the mixture back into the hollow guava shells and freeze overnight until firm.
· Once set, slice the kulfi into rounds and optionally sprinkle it with chili powder and black salt for a spicy kick.
Nutty Date Roll
Ingredients:
· NutriChoice digestive biscuits – 8-10 nos
· Almonds – ¼ cup
· Cashews – ¼ cup
· Pistachios – ¼ cup
· Ghee- 1 tbsp
· Dates – 1 cup
· Figs – 1 cup
Method:
· Grind 10-12 NutriChoice digestive biscuits into a fine powder and set aside.
· In a pan, roast almonds, cashews, and pistachios for a few minutes.
· In the same pan, add one tablespoon of ghee, along with seedless dates and chopped figs.
· Cook until the mixture becomes soft and dough-like.
· Combine the roasted nuts and biscuit powder with the date mixture, stirring well. Transfer the mixture to butter paper and shape it into a cylindrical roll.
· Coat the roll with some of the remaining biscuit powder, slice it into even pieces, and enjoy.
The recipes have been contributed by Britannia
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.