Navratri 2025: Surprise your friends and family by whipping up some festive treats

Guava biscuit kulfi with oat cookies

Ingredients:

· Guavas – 2 nos

· Milk- 1/3 cup

· Fresh cream – 1/3 cup

· Honey – 2 tbsp

· Britannia NutriChoice Oats cookies – 8- 10 nos

· Chilli powder – pinch

· Black salt - pinch

Method:

· First, cut the top off of two ripe guavas and scoop out the pulp, setting the hollow shells aside.

· In a blender, combine the guava pulp, milk, fresh cream, and honey.

· Blend until smooth.

· Roughly crush 8–10 Britannia NutriChoice Oats Cookies and stir them into the guava mixture.

· Pour the mixture back into the hollow guava shells and freeze overnight until firm.

· Once set, slice the kulfi into rounds and optionally sprinkle it with chili powder and black salt for a spicy kick.