Navratri 2025: Surprise your friends and family by whipping up some festive treats

Packed with nuts, dates, and dry fruits, make the festive season extra –special with these festive treats
Surprise your friends and family by whipping up some festive treats
Having guests over for Navratri and don’t know what to make? Try these!Pexels
Having guests over for Navratri and don’t know what to make? Grab a few items off your kitchen shelf and turn them into wonderfully tasty festive treats.

Home-made festive treats for this Navratri that you cannot miss out on

This irresistible biscuit kalakand is a must have festive treat.
Biscuit Kalakand

Ingredients:

·         Britannia Bourbon Biscuit – 1 packet

·         Paneer – 200 gms and grated

·         Milk – 1 cup

·         Sugar – 4 tbsp

·         Chopped Nuts – as required for garnishing

Method:

·         Grind a pack of Britannia Bourbon biscuits into a coarse powder.

·         In a pan, combine paneer and milk.

·         Cook on medium – low flame for 5-8 minutes.

·         Add sugar and continue to cook till it dissolves.

·         Stir the mixture till it thickens.

·         Transfer the mixture to a baking tray, garnish with chopped nuts.

·         Refrigerate for 30 minutes and it is ready to be served.

Guava kulfi with a nutty twist will become your favourite festive treat
Guava biscuit kulfi with oat cookies

Ingredients:

·         Guavas – 2 nos

·         Milk- 1/3 cup

·         Fresh cream – 1/3 cup

·         Honey – 2 tbsp

·         Britannia NutriChoice Oats cookies – 8- 10 nos

·         Chilli powder – pinch

·         Black salt - pinch

Method:

·         First, cut the top off of two ripe guavas and scoop out the pulp, setting the hollow shells aside.

·         In a blender, combine the guava pulp, milk, fresh cream, and honey.

·         Blend until smooth.

·         Roughly crush 8–10 Britannia NutriChoice Oats Cookies and stir them into the guava mixture.

·         Pour the mixture back into the hollow guava shells and freeze overnight until firm.

·         Once set, slice the kulfi into rounds and optionally sprinkle it with chili powder and black salt for a spicy kick.

3 avocado dips that can instantly elevate your anytime snack
A nutty date roll is the perfect festive treat choice for home party's or long outdoors.
Nutty Date Roll

Ingredients:

·         NutriChoice digestive biscuits – 8-10 nos

·         Almonds – ¼ cup

·         Cashews – ¼ cup

·         Pistachios – ¼ cup

·         Ghee- 1 tbsp

·         Dates – 1 cup

·         Figs – 1 cup

Method:

·         Grind 10-12 NutriChoice digestive biscuits into a fine powder and set aside.

·         In a pan, roast almonds, cashews, and pistachios for a few minutes.

·         In the same pan, add one tablespoon of ghee, along with seedless dates and chopped figs.

·         Cook until the mixture becomes soft and dough-like.

·         Combine the roasted nuts and biscuit powder with the date mixture, stirring well. Transfer the mixture to butter paper and shape it into a cylindrical roll.

·         Coat the roll with some of the remaining biscuit powder, slice it into even pieces, and enjoy.

The recipes have been contributed by Britannia

Give a fruity twist to this classic recipe with watermelon salsa
recipes
healthy recipes

