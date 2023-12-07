Hop onto an aromatic Amritsari adventure with these 5 time-honoured culinary establishments

Amritsar, a city that holds cultural, historical and political significance, exudes vibrancy and warmth with each of its tourist offerings. With its old city charm, it invites you to its narrowest lanes where you find wholesome food and people who take pride in wholeheartedly serving you.

Here, weekends mean food runs and each meal is followed by a cup of chai or lassi. And upon departure, if you do not weigh a kilo or more than your arrival, then trust us, you have not explored the city to the fullest.

With the temperature taking a plunge and the wind becoming crispier than ever, the period between November to mid-March emerges as an ideal option to take a trip to Amritsar. It is truly the best time of the year to relish richly buttered kulchas in the morning, chole bhature for lunch and the delectable Amritsari fish for dinner. Here, we list down five food destinations you must consider when dining in the city.

A view of Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab

Pahelwan Kulcha Shop

Just like there is no right answer to where you can find the best dosa in Bengaluru, in the same way, calling one kulcha spot better than the other is almost like a gustatory felony. That being said, based purely on experience, Pahelwan Kulcha located on Lakshmanser Road, Moni Chowk, Nimak Mandi reigns superior. If you plan to visit this kulcha spot, you might want to get a jump start on your day as they run out of stock quicker than you think. Served with a bowl of hot chole and an overload of butter, the aloo kulcha holds proof of Punjab’s culinary richness.

Outside Pahelwan Kulcha Shop

Giani Tea Stall

A trip to Amritsar is basically incomplete if you do not take a morning stroll at Company Bagh, which was once the summer residence of Maharaja Ranjit Singh; and follow it up by relishing hot and fresh kachoris and chai at Giani Tea Stall. Situated in Crystal Chowk, the tea room is a go-to breakfast spot for the locals. It wears a rather simple look and opens as early as 6 am in the morning.

Kanha Sweets

When in Amritsar, the biggest mistake you will possibly make is if you consider kulcha and pooris with masala channa as substitutable breakfast options. You need to try out them both and if your appetite allows, probably on the same day. For one of the best chole bhature combinations, visit Kanha Sweets, housed on the city’s most bustling spot, Lawrence Road. Here, one plate comes with two pooris deep-fried in ghee, and a bowlful of masala channa with a tangy salad on the side. After your meal, order their melt-in-the-mouth saccharine Gur Ka Halwa.

Kesar Da Dhaba

Frequented by celebrities and politicians who visit the city, Kesar Da Dhaba in Chowk Passian is one of the most iconic places in Amritsar which has to make it to your food itinerary. Serving some of the best vegetarian dishes since 1961, during your pit stop at this food joint, avoid scrolling through the menu and just ask them to serve you their elaborate thali that features Dal Makhani, Malai Kofta Curry, Punjabi Chole and Cucumber Raita served with a crispy Lacha Paratha. Top off the meal with a creamy, flavourful and delicious Kesar Phirni.

(L) Kesar Phirni, (R) Chole Bhature

Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner

When in Amritsar, Amritsari Fish from Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner is an absolute must. Typically made using white pomfret or singara, this dish is known for its distinctive flavours and preparation. We are talking fish deep-fried to achieve a golden-brown perfection served with mint chutney and a squeeze of lime.

Once you are done trying these Amritsar specials, indulge in a bit of sweet overload at one of the many mithai shops that the city houses. We suggest you start off with winter specialities Gur Ka Halwa at Laxmi Narayan Bhog Bhandar, Badam Bhugga (a sweetened khoya delicacy) from the iconic Lal Chand Sweets in Katra Parja and heavenly jalebi from Sharma Sweet Shop in Lawrence Road. Conclude the trip with a falooda and rabdi at A One Kulfa for a pleasant contrast to the chilling and cosy wintry weather.

