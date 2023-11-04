National Nachos Day 2023: A celebration of the beloved snack

Did you know there's a special day dedicated to celebrating the scrumptious delight that is nachos?

Did you know there's a special day dedicated to celebrating the scrumptious delight that is nachos? It's true, and we're all set to revel in the joy of crunching and munching on this beloved snack all day long. Nachos, with their perfect combination of crunch, cheese, spice, and deliciousness, have earned their spot as our go-to snack for just about any occasion.

Whether you’re hosting a house party, hanging out with friends, or enjoying a low-key Sunday night at home while binge-watching movies, nachos are your steadfast companion, suiting every scenario. Not only are they versatile, but they're also incredibly easy to make at home, inviting culinary experiments.

Also read: Recipes that you can cook based on ‘what’s in your fridge’

National Nachos Day is an annual celebration that pays homage to this delectable snack. As we gear up to commemorate this year's National Nachos Day, here are some key things to keep in mind.

Date: National Nachos Day is celebrated on November 6 every year. In 2023, it falls on a Monday, giving us a cheesy start to the week.

The origin: The history of nachos traces back to Piedras Negras, Mexico, just across the border from Texas, USA. In 1943, the wives of American soldiers stationed nearby paid a visit to a restaurant owned by Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Anaya.

However, due to a lack of ingredients late in the day, Nacho had to get creative. He concocted an experimental dish using tortillas, shredded cheese, and jalapeno peppers, baking them together and serving his guests. When the ladies inquired about the dish's name, he responded with “Nacho's Especiales.” From that moment on, nachos captured the hearts and taste buds of people worldwide.

Also read: Six bucket-list-worthy gastronomic experiences from around the world

The ultimate celebration: For the most authentic National Nachos Day celebration, consider a visit to Piedras Negras, the birthplace of nachos. You can relish this delectable snack at the very place where it all began – Moderna Restaurant, where Ignacio Nacho Anaya once worked. It's the perfect way to honour this beloved snack that has brought so much joy to our taste buds over the years.

