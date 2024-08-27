Techno-bar thrills & frills

How often does your dining experience captivate your senses even before the first bite? At the newly-opened CAD Tech Bar, a futuristic culinary playground, that’s precisely what happens.
The 200-seater space unfolded into a cosy indoor seating and breezy al fresco retreat. The soft glow of LED flameless candles adds to the soothing ambience, creating a perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience.
Inside this lavish bar, you’re greeted by a galaxy of mixology masterpieces — from a curated selection of gleaming champagne bottles, sparkling red and rose wine to bourbons and craft beers — which promise a stellar line-up for a laid-back weekend lounging.
The ambience is further elevated by a floating screen behind the stage, displaying immersive data visualisations and digital art. Interactive surfaces suspended from the ceiling, including neon red cubicle lighting, add to the visually-arresting futuristic charm. A stage was set for electrifying live gigs to keep the visitors in a groove over the weekend. If that’s not all, the real futuristic aspects of the bar are just a tap away.
Into the future
Our table was unlike any other, it featured a built-in touchscreen display menu. The interactive menu was a gastronomic journey through Cantonese, Italian, Indian, and Mughlai cuisine, along with a selection of craft cocktails. After ordering food, our table turned to a gaming arena offering leisure board games like ludo, chess, tic tac toe, and spin the bottle. Testing our strategic skills with a round of ludo made the wait for our meal totally worth it!
Delectable appetisers
The first to arrive on our table was their best-seller mocktail, Peach La Fizz (Rs 425), invigorating us with its refreshing blend of zesty lime juice, fruity punch of orange and peach flavours and delicate elderflower syrup. Next, we were treated to a parade of starters, beginning with Gunpowder Cheese Balls (Rs 465). These golden brown, crunchy orbs were filled with potato and molten, gooey cheese and sprinkled with spicy gunpowder, offering a crispy snack to savour in the monsoon.
However, it was the Honey Roast Chicken Dimsums (Rs 625) that stole the show in both taste and presentation. The six-piece dish arrived in an asymmetrical bamboo steamer stand, with each steamer encasing a hot dumpling. Wrapped in a delicate, thin covering, each dumpling revealed a tantalising blend of sweetness lent by honey, a fiery kick from condiments like Cantonese chilli, schezwan and black bean sauce, and the smokey umami-rich flavour of the tender filling.
The Kale Patta Chaat (Rs 525) was an inventive street-style treat. Finely chopped tomatoes, chickpeas, onions, green chilies, coriander, and mint chutney were placed on a deep-fried kale leaf coated in gram batter. Crowned with a dollop of sweet curd, it offered a decadent yet zingy indulgence.
Mains and misses
The menu offered a wide variety of European mains ranging from the Fettuccine Alla (Rs 745), a classic Roman style pasta in the silky carbonara sauce and Risotto Con Fungi (Rs 725), appreciated for its earthy mushrooms and spinach to pizzas such as the loaded BBQ Chicken Pide (Rs 725), and Truffle Shrooms Pizza (Rs 875), Smokey Marzano (Rs 675) and even the ones with Indian twists like Paneer Tikka Fig (Rs 695).
The Indian cuisine section had unique options like Dum Ki Singhada Gucchi (Rs 995), but our hearts craved the comforting embrace of the creamy Phaldari Kofta Curry (Rs 625). “It is made from raw banana filling and blended with butter for a melt-in-mouth texture and flavour,” says sous chef Yuvraj.
The extravagant dish was relished to the last bite with Flavoured Kulcha (Rs 225), stuffed with cotton cheese, carrot, beans, and capsicum. However, the Murgh Wajid Ali (Rs 745), a dish from the royal kitchen of Awadh, fell short of its regal promise. Instead of a slow-cooked, richly-spiced gravy dish, it featured chewy chicken that left a less-than-pleasant aftertaste.
Quintessential delights
For the finale, the menu offered a fine selection of quintessential desserts like Nimish A.K.A Lucknow (Rs 595), a hand-churned creamy foam souffle infused with rose water and fragrant saffron. Shahi Tukra (Rs 495) was another traditional offering of caramelised ghee-roasted bread slices soaked in saffron-infused sugar. We chose the Kesar Kulfi (Rs 495), a creamy delight churned from whole milk, garnished with silver work and served with a velvety paste of dry fruits.
It had a surprisingly mild saltiness reminiscent of peanut butter, an unusual twist. Those with a sweet tooth may like the Double Chocolate (Rs 595)— a ganache of sorts and Coffee Banana — an ice cream dessert, to end the meal on a saccharine note.