Techno-bar thrills & frills

How often does your dining experience captivate your senses even before the first bite? At the newly-opened CAD Tech Bar, a futuristic culinary playground, that’s precisely what happens.

The 200-seater space unfolded into a cosy indoor seating and breezy al fresco retreat. The soft glow of LED flameless candles adds to the soothing ambience, creating a perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience.

Inside this lavish bar, you’re greeted by a galaxy of mixology masterpieces — from a curated selection of gleaming champagne bottles, sparkling red and rose wine to bourbons and craft beers — which promise a stellar line-up for a laid-back weekend lounging.

The ambience is further elevated by a floating screen behind the stage, displaying immersive data visualisations and digital art. Interactive surfaces suspended from the ceiling, including neon red cubicle lighting, add to the visually-arresting futuristic charm. A stage was set for electrifying live gigs to keep the visitors in a groove over the weekend. If that’s not all, the real futuristic aspects of the bar are just a tap away.