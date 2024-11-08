Packing for a train journey

Best out of waste

The restaurant nestled along a serene boulevard, offers a refreshing escape from the city’s pollution and bustle. Behind it, the greenery of the Chanakyapuri Railway station add to the themed ambience, lending it an into-the-woods charm. The restaurant features a refurbished coach on an artificial track to resemble a stationary train while its façade resembles a platform. Guests can either choose to sit in al-fresco dining overlooking the green space or be seated in the coach.

Our curiosity took us inside where the interiors were adorned with framed glass hangings chronicling the history of railways with episodic turns; how the Indian Rail network became one of the largest in the world, the monumental launch of the first passenger train in the country that ran from Mumbai to Thane in 1853 to anecdotes related to ‘The Father Of Railways’, George Stephenson, who built several locomotives that could pull both passengers and freight, for the first time, in 1825 in England, showing the viability of railways.

Perched beside curved glass windows, we spoke with Nitin Lochab, general manager, operations, Aroon Food Services Pvt Ltd — the company which built the restaurant. “This is a discarded rail coach that we obtained as part of a government tender. The idea was to convert waste to wonder. The biggest challenge was to lift this coach from Patel Nagar and bring it here which involved lifting with three to four cranes. It took us five months to give it a new lease of life.

We removed the small fans, berths, and folding tables and adorned the interiors with intricate tile work on the walls, floor coverings and leather upholstery. The greenery around the restaurant along with ample parking space adds to its benefit.” Additionally, Sachin Rana, director, Aroon food services pvt Ltd said, “Visitors can enjoy a unique dining experience, reminiscent of train travel, and take memorable selfies outside. The restaurant will be open all seven days of the week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.”

This restaurant is one of the four envisioned by the Delhi division of the Northern Railway to be converted into train-themed dine-ins to promote waste to wealth generation concept of the railways, announced last year. The first such restaurant opened at the New Delhi Railway Station early this year while spaces were designated for the other three at Anand Vihar, Old Delhi and Chanakyapuri.