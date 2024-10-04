The future of Bengali food in Delhi?

Mashi-pishi food

What kind of Bengali food will be its mainstay? “North Indian restaurants serve food like chicken tikka masala, while we serve food we eat at home, the traditional home-cooked food by mashi-pishi (aunts),” said Palit. The Chingri Machher Chiney Kebab (stuffed spiced and baked jumbo prawn) that was served on Noritake plates may not quite fit that description but it’s certainly a dish that mashi pishis may serve on days they would like to show that they have game.

In 2003, the trio tried the gamble in Kolkata, of being a Bengali food restaurant, and it paid off even though Kolkata had well-known stand-alone Bengali restaurants like Aheli and Kewpie’s as competition. “The one exception we have made for Delhi is that we have Mughlai food [Calcutta-style Mughlai dishes like Mutton Rezala and Chicken Chaap] on the menu as well,” adds Palit.

Palit and his team have arrived in Delhi with the preparation of a Trojan invasion, as it were. The first drips of intelligence about meal preferences of Bengalis in Delhi and Delhiites in general came, of course, from Chef Roy, a Delhiite—about the kind of fish they prefer, for instance. “Delhiites like pomfret, aar. They wouldn’t take to shutki (dried fish). They are also tepid about crabs,” added Palit. 6 Ballygunge Place’s hilsa is exported from Dhaka, he informed—on the menu are both steamed hilsa and the fish in mustard gravy.

In between the courses, especially if you are a sucker for nostalgia, you could sip the innovatively named cold beverages. “What you have in hand, we serve as Apu Durga (the brother-sister duo of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel that Satyajit Ray made famous as Pather Panchali) in our Kolkata restaurant but Delhi might not relate to it so it goes by the name of Sonar Bangla (a tamarind and spiced drink with a hint of orange),” said Palit with a smile.