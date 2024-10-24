The makeover of mithais

We’re just a few days away from Diwali and the air in Delhi NCR already carries with it a burnt smell owing to the excessive crackers being burst all around. That said, one cannot miss the festive cheer that surrounds us. Every year, since the past five years, I make homemade sweets and savoury snacks for our near and dear ones for Diwali.

From namkeen matar, shakkarpare, chiwda namkeen to besan laddoos — the house is enveloped in the aromas that are reminiscent of a halwai shop. While these traditional mithais and snacks are loved in my immediate circle, the same folks have also showed a propensity to pick up a more eclectic collection of snacking gifts — when they aren’t cooking them at home. Through this, came a realisation that Indian mithai, itself, appears to be going through a metamorphosis of sorts.