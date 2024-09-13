Fusion fiesta

The appetiser experience

Over conversation and a glimpse into Kapoor’s culinary insights, we are treated to a number of his signature appetisers. The experience begins with a Golgappa Solkadi Shot — a crispy puffed ball filled with mashed potatoes and crispy boondi, which, when combined with solkadi, offers an explosion of flavours. The slight tang, spice, and sweetness of the coconut-based solkadi create a sensory treat. Next, we are served the chef’s popular Avocado Bhel — the slight spice in the rice crisps is perfectly balanced by pieces of avocado.

Other equally tantalising dishes include Bharwan MushRoom ke Sholey, Chanajor Garam Croquettes with Mint Aioli, and Murgh Angar Bedgi Tikka. The mushroom, stuffed with cheese, melts in the mouth, while the croquettes — essentially Aloo Tikki coated in crushed gram — are the perfect crispy snack, especially when dipped in mint aioli, offering a delicious reminder of home-made fritters.

The standout appetiser, however, is the Millet Lamb Galouti Kebab. The flavourful kebab is rich in texture and melts in the mouth. The millet-based bread underneath adds a savoury punch, making it even more distinctive.

Kapoor points out that millets have sparked a culinary mission for him. He actively promotes them for their health benefits. “In 2016 when I was attending shows, people were asking me Hindi words for varieties of millets. When I searched online, the Hindi synonym for millet was ‘chara’ which is referred to as cattle food. I was furious. And I thought I will change it,” he says. In 2017, he went on to set a Guinness World Record by preparing 918 kg of Millet Khichdi.