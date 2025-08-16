Five things that can make your homemade salads better

As more people are opting for a healthier lifestyle, salads have become a household favourite. Here's a look at 5 things that can amp up your basic salad.
How to make your salad taste better?
Five things that can make your homemade salads better

Want to eat healthy while satisfying your food cravings? A salad is the perfect meal that can provide you with all the benefits of a balanced meal while being lip smacking. Let's look at 5 things that can help you achieve the perfect blend of health and taste!

Fresh greens

Always use fresh greens in a salad
The greens used in a salad should be fresh and crrunchyPexels

The right use of greens and herbs can transform your salad. Make sure your herbs and veggies are fresh and not frozen. Choose whether you want basil, mint, cilantro, dill, or parsley-wisely.

Homemade dressing

Homemade salad dressings lets you be in control of the flavours
Always make the salad dressing at home with fresh ingredients Pexels

The first rule of eating healthy is to avoid products with preservatives. Make your dressing at home with simple ingredients like lemon, olive oil, mustard or honey and a simple dash of vinegar can make it longlasting!

Mandatory protein

Grilled chicken strips are very common in a wholesome salad
Let salad fulfil your protein requirement Pexels

A protein source will not only make your salad tastier, but it will add to its health factor, giving you a full meal. So put in some grilled chicken, boiled eggs, fish,  tofu, paneer or beans.

Rich salad texture

From coarse to velevty to grilled and smokey or crunchy, have them all in a salad
Texture wins the game in a Salad Pexels

A good salad is one that has a variety of textures, elevating the mouth feel. To add some crunch, include some nuts, croutons or fried lentils. If you want a creamy salad, some cheese would be a nice addition.

Balancing flavours 

Sweet, spicy and savoury- make your salad flavours balanced
Salad is all about a balance of flavours Pexels

Your salad should hit the right notes if it has all the five flavour elements: sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami. Make sure to balance them right. 


Don't wait, start your health journey with the perfect salad.

Food trends
salad

