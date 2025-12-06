Sreenanda Shankar makes a super easy lemon butter tilapia at home, shares candid video

"So this video was actually filmed yesterday...this is an absolutely candid video where Lakshman and I usually figure out a recipe probably something that comes from my head or whatever. If it's nice then we share it and yesterday we were like we'll share it", said Sreenanda.

In a video that had been barely edited by her own admission, the dancer said that she used tilapia fillets for the recipe, taking a classic Bengali film and giving it a continental spin.

The recipe began with a sprinkle of olive oil and butter in which the fillets were fried till slightly golden. Once done, they were set aside and preparations for the creamy sauce began.

Sharing the recipe for the sauce, Sreenanda said while demonstrating the recipe, "Add some more olive oil, some butter. One medium onion grated. About a tablespoon of crushed garlic. Salt. Some pepper and keep cooking. Add some chicken broth...[add] some lemon juice. Let this simmer [and] thicken. Then we will add our cream and some more butter".

Without adding any corn starch, the cream was thickened using just cream for a beautiful, consistent cream. Once the cream was ready, it was poured all over the tilapia fillets.

"We didn't wear our lapel as in the mic. And we have a raw video of how we made this", Sreenanda Shankar shared.

Towards the end of the video, Sreenanda admitted the dish had turned out to be "yummy" and said she will pair it with some toast.