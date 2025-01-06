Iconic film-inspired dishes you’ll want to whip up at home

Movies often tantalise more than our eyes and ears – they ignite our taste buds, too. Some dishes are so memorable they become stars themselves, making us yearn to recreate them in our own kitchens. Here’s a look at five iconic dishes from films that you can bring to life at home.

Ratatouille – Ratatouille (2007)

Remy’s intricate take on this French classic is as beautiful as it is delicious. Layer thinly sliced zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes in a circular pattern, drizzle with olive oil, and bake over a rich tomato sauce. This wholesome dish is perfect for dinner parties and will make you feel like a gourmet chef.