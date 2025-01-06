Iconic film-inspired dishes you’ll want to whip up at home

Movies often tantalise more than our eyes and ears – they ignite our taste buds, too. Some dishes are so memorable they become stars themselves, making us yearn to recreate them in our own kitchens. Here’s a look at five iconic dishes from films that you can bring to life at home.
Remy’s intricate take on this French classic is as beautiful as it is delicious. Layer thinly sliced zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes in a circular pattern, drizzle with olive oil, and bake over a rich tomato sauce. This wholesome dish is perfect for dinner parties and will make you feel like a gourmet chef.
Samuel L. Jackson’s character famously savors this fictional Hawaiian-inspired burger. Make your own with a juicy beef patty, grilled pineapple slice, lettuce and a slathering of teriyaki sauce. Pair it with crispy fries and a soda for the ultimate indulgence.
Who could forget Bruce Bogtrotter’s epic struggle with that dense, fudgy chocolate cake? Recreate a less overwhelming version by baking a moist chocolate cake topped with ganache. It’s a decadent dessert that satisfies cravings without the guilt.
This sweet treat enchanted Edmund in the snowy world of Narnia. Turkish delight is easier to make than you think: mix sugar, cornstarch and rosewater for a chewy, fragrant candy dusted with powdered sugar. Perfect for holidays or teatime.
This animated classic gave us one of the most romantic meals of all time. Simmer homemade meatballs in marinara sauce and serve over al dente spaghetti. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan, and you’ve got a dish that’s sure to bring people closer together.
Recreating these dishes offers a chance to taste a slice of movie magic and turn your kitchen into a star-studded set. Lights, camera, cooking!