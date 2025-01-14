Are these Assamese delicacies on your list this Magh Bihu?

Marking the conclusion of the harvest season is the Northeast India Festival of Magh Bihu. An amalgamation of Indo-Tibetan cultures, Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is a festival of joy, happiness and coming together. Food, like in any other festival, is a big and essential part of the festival. While of course, the resorts, hotels and local eateries are swamped with festive delicacies, most households prepare their own festive feasts, often following traditional recipes handed down through generations. Complete with mains like duck meat curry or fish curry to sweets like Pitha and Laru, we take a look at what are essential bites during this festival in Assam.
Pitha is undoubtedly one of the quintessential items during this season and of course the Festival of Magh Bihu. The star of the season comes in many varieties and shapes with different stuffing while the base remains more or less the same- a steamed or fried rice-flour cake. What makes the Pithas stand out during the festive season is that most households make them at home, using their traditional recipes. The Mayfair Spring Valley Resort offers its patrons a variety ranging from Bhapa Pitha, sunga pitha, til pitha, bora pitha and more. This dessert should not be missed when in Assam.
This yoghurt dish combined with flattened rice and a hint of jaggery to add in sweetness is another essential during the festival. The doi-chira is a traditional, simple, and satisfying-the-taste-buds, dish which can easily be had for breakfast or anytime during the day. Usually eaten to mark the beginning of the New Year and share the joy with friends and family, one can taste the authentic doi-chira at The Mising Kitchen along with other Bihu delicacies.
While the white sesame seed Naru or Tiler naru is often a delicacy during Lakshmi Puja in Bengal, the Tilor Laru, made with black sesame seeds is a must-try during Magh Bihu festivities. Heapful of Black sesame seeds bound together with melted jaggery and topped with roasted white sesame seeds, emitting a nutty flavour is the perfect snack to hold on to during this festive season. The best way to experience this authentic Assamese speciality is to visit a homestay or a food tour, where one can not only eat but also experience its preparation. Several local outlets like Fusion Jalpan in Guwahati also stock up on tasty Tilor Laru.
This mildly spiced fish-curry with a slight tanginess will surely win over the hearts of all those who love eating fish. The Masor Tenga is prepared with tomatoes, dried mango stems, lemon, raw mango, and elephant apple. Apart from tickling your taste buds, it also helps in good digestion. Addition of ingredients like fenugreek, panch-phoron, or even mustard seeds vouches for a culinary twist over the classic recipe of this dish. Several local restaurants like Michinga or Paradise are quite famous for their Masor Tenga.
Locally called haa this duck meat dish is one of Assam’s traditional dishes which should definitely be on your list of food to check out in the State. Usually savoured in the colder months, because of the heat generated through the dish, this Duck Meat Curry is a staple in every festive feasts. With ingredients like ginger, garlic, green chillies, and black pepper, it is high on spices and taste levels. This dish is usually devoured during the Uruka feast which takes place a day before Magh Bihu. To savour a delectable pot of this duck meat, one can head over to Khorikaa.