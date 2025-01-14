Are these Assamese delicacies on your list this Magh Bihu?

Pitha is undoubtedly one of the quintessential items during this season and of course the Festival of Magh Bihu. The star of the season comes in many varieties and shapes with different stuffing while the base remains more or less the same- a steamed or fried rice-flour cake. What makes the Pithas stand out during the festive season is that most households make them at home, using their traditional recipes. The Mayfair Spring Valley Resort offers its patrons a variety ranging from Bhapa Pitha, sunga pitha, til pitha, bora pitha and more. This dessert should not be missed when in Assam.